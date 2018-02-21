VIEW GALLERY

The 2018 Brit Awards are in full swing and that means your favorite musicians are walking the red carpet and simultaneously giving us looks and life.

The best part about these particular awards is that they’re not as stuffy as let’s say the Oscars. This is the time celebrities can have more creative freedom with their red carpet outfit. All the looks are fun, bold and trendy.

Everyone can’t go home with a Brit Award, but a lot won best dressed. Unfortunately, there were a few flops *cough* Justin Timberlake *cough*.

Let’s jump in and see who was the best dressed and worst dressed.

Best Dressed

Dua Lipa

Dua is nominated for five Brits, the most nominated artist of the 2018 awards and she did not disappoint on the red carpet. Her baby pink dress has a lot of volume, but Dua isn’t downing in the tulle. The bare shoulders, deep neckline and wide open slit offset the abundance of fabric. She looks like a literal angel.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey looks amazing in this sequin column dress. The contrast of the blue panels shows off her curves. Her makeup and hair also take this look to the next level. Her swept over undone wavy hair perfectly contrasts the sleek dress.

But her dark black lipstick proves that Hailey isn’t afraid of taking risks. Pairing the vampy lip with a relatively bare face makes sure her makeup doesn’t look too overdone. The only thing is the dress could need a little more hemming at the bottom.

Jorja Smith

Jorja kept her Brits look clean, but not simple. Her dress looks like it needs to be tailored a bit more around the bodice, but nevertheless, she manages to pull it off. Her clean makeup and barely there shoes (seriously I thought she was barefoot) make her look like an ethereal goddess.

Stormzy

Stormzy’s bold light blue satin suit looks amazing on him. It’s styled simply, which lets the color be the center of the attention. If there was anything else, a dramatic button up shirt or a wild bowtie it would be too much. He should wear this color all the time.

Rita Ora

Been waiting for a lifetime ‘For You’ @RitaOra! You coulda been ‘Anywhere’ but you’re here on the #BRITs Red Carpet! Can’t wait to hear ‘Your Song’ later 😍🙌🎉 #RitaOraBRITs pic.twitter.com/iRLXK36eB9 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 21, 2018

Rita and Dua got the same red carpet memo, volume! Rita’s strapless feathered ombre dress looks gorgeous on her. The belt and the tiered volume layers make sure she is looking more couture than like big bird.

Little Mix

It’s so refreshing seeing a girl group on the red carpet that isn’t matchy-matchy. Each member of Little Mix is dressed to look like them and together they look amazing. Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s polka dot bathrobe dress is a personal favorite, but all the ladies look great.

Worst Dressed

Justin Timberlake

Justin’s weird hipster woodsy vibe isn’t working for him. It didn’t do well on the Super Bowl stage and it’s not doing great for him on the Brits red carpet. The red scarf with the double-breasted jacket is too stuffy together.

Millie Bobby Brown

Please don’t send hate mail. I’m a huge Millie fan, but this look isn’t doing it for me. It’s too mature for someone who just turned 14. The drop waist, the tiers and the polka dots are not complimentary. If this had an empire waist and the hem stopped right above the knee, then she would be in the best dressed. At least her hair and makeup look great.

Paloma Faith

The disco ball purse is fun I love it, but everything else isn’t working. The fabric and the draping of the dress are so heavy. That combined with Paloma’s hair is too much and not in a good way. This dress needed to lose the other sleeve and have an open back. That dress paired with a slicked back ponytail would be an instant winner,

Ellie Goulding

No doubt 80s fashion is having a moment but something about Ellie’s look isn’t working. The color looks great on her, but the dress looks like it was taken right out of an 80s movie. It doesn’t haven’t any modern twists. Her dress is dated, but the rest of her look isn’t which is confusing.