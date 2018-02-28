When it comes to that time of the month, getting those painfully uncomfortable and excruciating menstrual cramps that we all are subjected to is inevitable. Every month teens and women everywhere are forced to deal with these gut-punching blows to our abdomen for a week until…the very next month where we are forced to deal with it all over again.

Sure heating pads and over the counter painkillers can help, but there really is no sure fire way to diminish cramps from our menstrual cycle altogether.

Every so often when we are asked to explain or justify just how excruciatingly painful menstrual cramps are and men are usually taken aback at the extreme and at times unbelievable adjectives women detail their period cramp pain being during that time of the month.

Despite countless personal accounts, studies and research done, one doctor is now comparing menstrual cramps to the same pain you’d experience having a heart attack, and Twitter had A LOT to say.

On Tuesday, popular women’s magazine Marie Claire tweeted out a new article featured in Elle UK where Professor and Doctor John Guillebaud, told Quartz magazine that some patients have described their cramps as being as bad as having a heart attack.

Doctors Have Finally Ruled Menstrual Cramps Are as Painful as Heart Attacks https://t.co/cfQigoPhit pic.twitter.com/REtPeKopyy — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) February 27, 2018

With male doctors finally acknowledging the extremity of pain women face monthly due to their monthly cycle, women on Twitter immediately voiced their thoughts.

Some women were not at all surprised by the “new study” and felt like this was something we’ve literally been saying for YEARS.

Except that a heart attack doesn't occur every 28 days 😫😫 — fatimaa🐥 (@fatty_yo) February 27, 2018

Others got into somewhat heated debates with men, who have failed to acknowledge the extremes pains we go through and who were forced to use another medical condition (and male doctor), for them to finally acknowledge and understand our monthly plight.

Having to compare a female experience to something a male experiences.. typical pic.twitter.com/Klzhr25cwj — maffouey 🌻 (@maffasa__) February 28, 2018

Damn you males sure know a lot about what can happen to female body.. do you work for our government? — MF TUNE (@Jtunes16) February 28, 2018

How else would any man truly understand menstrual cramps? We literally cannot experience that, it makes perfect sense to compare two things so men in general can gain a better understanding. Especially those that don’t have sisters or close female friends to describe the pain. — Kingstevis (@KingstevisKing) February 28, 2018

Says a person who has never menstruated. How the heck would you know? — AliceInBondageLand (@BondageLand) February 28, 2018

Look I’m not saying it isn’t painful for womenfolk. Suffering is suffering at the end of day. It’s just the concept of it being equal to a heart attack which has been described as one of the most painful things to ever experience is big idea to comprehend. — Boar Growls (@BGrowls) February 28, 2018

And while many women everywhere continue to go through the wretched and at times pain-in-the-ass pains of period cramps every month, some women were just happy that that part of their life is over.

Accurate. Glad I don't have to deal with that anymore. — 🎶Eljo🐡 💙 (@SenojNG) February 28, 2018

While we anxiously await those days to be behind us, heating pads, ibuprofen and a bit of dark chocolate will have to do in the meantime.