When it comes to that time of the month, getting those painfully uncomfortable and excruciating menstrual cramps that we all are subjected to is inevitable. Every month teens and women everywhere are forced to deal with these gut-punching blows to our abdomen for a week until…the very next month where we are forced to deal with it all over again.
Sure heating pads and over the counter painkillers can help, but there really is no sure fire way to diminish cramps from our menstrual cycle altogether.
Every so often when we are asked to explain or justify just how excruciatingly painful menstrual cramps are and men are usually taken aback at the extreme and at times unbelievable adjectives women detail their period cramp pain being during that time of the month.
Despite countless personal accounts, studies and research done, one doctor is now comparing menstrual cramps to the same pain you’d experience having a heart attack, and Twitter had A LOT to say.
On Tuesday, popular women’s magazine Marie Claire tweeted out a new article featured in Elle UK where Professor and Doctor John Guillebaud, told Quartz magazine that some patients have described their cramps as being as bad as having a heart attack.
With male doctors finally acknowledging the extremity of pain women face monthly due to their monthly cycle, women on Twitter immediately voiced their thoughts.
Some women were not at all surprised by the “new study” and felt like this was something we’ve literally been saying for YEARS.
Others got into somewhat heated debates with men, who have failed to acknowledge the extremes pains we go through and who were forced to use another medical condition (and male doctor), for them to finally acknowledge and understand our monthly plight.
And while many women everywhere continue to go through the wretched and at times pain-in-the-ass pains of period cramps every month, some women were just happy that that part of their life is over.
While we anxiously await those days to be behind us, heating pads, ibuprofen and a bit of dark chocolate will have to do in the meantime.