Spring break is quickly approaching, and as far as we see it, there’s not too much time left to make your Spring Break plans. Of course, you want to outdo yourself this year by having the best Spring Break yet, but that can be a bit problematic when you’re low on cash and on a serious budget. The weather is getting nicer, and you want to make this Spring Break as memorable as possible. So how and what exactly are you gonna have the most epic Spring Break of your life when you’re strapped for cash?

Here are 5 Spring Break ideas that will give you priceless memories without putting out too much money.

1.Go Camping

Camping is a great way to spend your Spring Break if you’re on a budget but still want to take some time to get some fresh air. For most of the year, you’re either stuck inside a classroom, catching up on homework, studying or working. Spring Break is a great time to get outdoors, explore and be one with nature. Being able to literally stop and smell the roses will do wonders for you in when it’s time to head back to school.

2.Florida Fun

Believe it or not, Florida is a great place to visit for Spring Break if you’ve saved a bit of mad money and plan ahead and SMART. Daytona, Orlando, and Miami are popular places to visit during Spring Break, especially for college students. These areas are usually packed with broke college students looking to have some fun just like you, so you’re likely to be in good company. Flights to Florida aren’t too high in price if you book ahead and look for discounts. Rooming with a few friends will make the hotel stay less expensive(besides you won’t be in there a lot anyway), and if everyone chips in for Ubers, food, and alcohol you have yourself a pretty decent(and cost-effective) weeklong party.

3.Springbreak Staycation

If you’d rather save what little coin you have left and not blow it on a week of debauchery (and NSFW InstaStories), spending a week on your couch binge-watching the latest in Netflix is totally fine. The reality is that this is YOUR Spring Break and you’re allowed to do whatever you please. Spending your Spring Break relaxing at home, catching up on sleep and snacking on junk food to heart’s content is just as good as going away for the week and being thoroughly exhausted(and jet-lagged) from partying.

4. Roadtrip Rules

If you waited to the last minute to make your Spring Break plans or you just have no desire to get on a plane, taking a road trip is a great inexpensive way to spend your Spring Break. Load up on junk food, upload you’re all time favs to your playlist and hit the road with your besties. Oh, and be prepared to have countless stories to tell because road trips are never dull.

5.Hit The Beach

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a great place to spend your Spring Break if you’re looking to go away but not too far away. What’s great about Myrtle Beach is you get to experience the sandy white beaches, walk the boardwalk and have all the dressings of your typical Spring Break-at a much lower price. Plus, because lots of college students tend to head to Florida if you’re looking to steer clear of the crowds Myrtle Beach is perfect.