A Russian born Brooklyn woman was arrested for murder, burglary and assault for trying to poison her look-a-like and steal her identity. Viktoria Nasyrova, 42, was put to trial on Tuesday and is currently being held without bail.

Back in 2016 Nasyrova visited the woman in Forest Hills, Queens, who she tried to kill. We don’t know the victim’s name just that she looks like Nasyrova.

Nasyrova showed up at the woman’s home bearing a cheesecake back in August 2016. We don’t know the nature of the two women’s relationship if they just met or were longtime friends. But nevertheless, the woman ate the cheesecake, fell ill and then passed out according to ABC 7 NY. The cheesecake was laced with phenasepam a tranquilizer.

She was found unconscious with pills scattered around her to make it look like a suicide. Her passport, employment card, a gold ring and cash were all missing. She says the last thing she remembered was Nasyrova sitting beside her in her home.

“This is a bizarre and twisted crime that could have resulted in the death of a Queens woman, whose only fault was that she shared similar features with the defendant,” said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown. “Offering a gift of a cheesecake, the defendant is alleged to have laced the dessert with a Russian drug and presented it to the unsuspecting victim.”

If convicted Nasyrova could face up to 25 years in prison.