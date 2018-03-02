Police are currently responding to gunshots that were fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University. There were two people who were fatally shot, but they are not students at the University.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Police believe that the shooting was a domestic situation. James Eric Davis Jr. is the suspect at large. According to the City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety the suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is around 5’9″ and is considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

Students have been told to stay away from Campbell Hall, stay safe and to report anything suspicious to the authorities. Davis reportedly fled on foot. In a statement, the university said they have organized a place for people visiting the campus today to stay. The college’s spring break starts today so lots of students were being picked up and leaving today.

Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice. Please go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be on site to support the families.

Central Michigan University is located in Mouth Pleasant, Michigan. According to COED, It’s one of the states largest public universities and in the top 100 largest in the country. There are more than 20,000 students enrolled at the campus.

Even though the suspect has been identified he is still at large and the university is still on lockdown.

This story is developing.

Update

Law enforcement confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950 that the two people who were killed were the shooter, James Eric Davis Jr.’s parents. They were supposedly on campus to pick up their son for spring break.

Pictures of Central Michigan University shooting suspect James Davis Jr. Still on the loose after allegedly shooting his parents on campus this morning. If you see him, call 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/E4khPUPwt2 — Zahra (@zahrahuber25) March 2, 2018

Davis is still at large, is on foot and was last seen heading north.