Police are currently responding to gunshots that were fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University. There were two people who were fatally shot, but they are not students at the University.
Police believe that the shooting was a domestic situation. James Eric Davis Jr. is the suspect at large. According to the City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety the suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is around 5’9″ and is considered armed and dangerous.
Students have been told to stay away from Campbell Hall, stay safe and to report anything suspicious to the authorities. Davis reportedly fled on foot. In a statement, the university said they have organized a place for people visiting the campus today to stay. The college’s spring break starts today so lots of students were being picked up and leaving today.
Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice. Please go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be on site to support the families.
Central Michigan University is located in Mouth Pleasant, Michigan. According to COED, It’s one of the states largest public universities and in the top 100 largest in the country. There are more than 20,000 students enrolled at the campus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FztT0ZOLPGA
Even though the suspect has been identified he is still at large and the university is still on lockdown.
This story is developing.
Update
Law enforcement confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950 that the two people who were killed were the shooter, James Eric Davis Jr.’s parents. They were supposedly on campus to pick up their son for spring break.
Davis is still at large, is on foot and was last seen heading north.