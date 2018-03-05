Service workers who on drive-thru duty have seen a lot of crazy stuff. There was the coning trend and now people riding their horses through the drive-thru.

According to ABC 15, Arizona teen Aspen Cline tried to ride her horse, Scout through the Starbucks drive-thru. The only thing is that she was denied service.

Cline has seen YouTube videos of others riding their horses and ponies through the Starbucks drive-thru and wanted to try it for herself. But when she got to the window the barista wouldn’t serve her. “We weren’t given a reason just, ‘we can’t take your order,” Cline claims.

She said that she and her friends just wanted to get frappuccinos and cups of whipped cream for their horses. But when they got to the window they were denied service. A Starbucks spokesperson told ABC 15 that their drive-thru is for cars only for safety reasons.

But the spokesperson did say if Cline called in before they would be better prepared for her and Scout. The barista was taken off guard and just following protocol, which is why it may have come off as harsh.