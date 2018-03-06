International Women’s Day 2018: #PressforProgress

International Women’s Day comes March 8th of every year, in which women’s organizations, businesses and charities get together to celebrate women’s achievements and how to create change. The day includes rallies, performances, networking events and marches that take place all over the world. To locate an event near you, the International Women’s Day website has posted where you can find one to participate in.

2018’s theme for International Women’s Day will be #PressforProgress where awareness for gender inclusiveness worldwide is being called for. In light of the recent sexual assault cases that have plagued Hollywood, this seems to be the perfect theme for this year’s International Women’s Day.

After more women started speaking out against directors and actors who have sexually harassed them, campaigns like #Metoo and #TimesUp have come out to support these women and to end this behavior in the workplace.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report, it will take 217 more years to close the gender parity gap. In many countries, including the United States, there is a huge gap in pay between the sexes, and in the UK women earn up to 14% less of what men make.

We have seen many women in power addressing this inequality such as Catt Sadler, a reporter on E! News who quit after seeing the difference in her and her coworker’s, Jason Kennedy, paychecks. It was especially frustrating for Sadler because both been at the network for the same amount of years. Many women have backed up Sadler and even called out the network on red carpets for this inequality.

Help make a change and celebrate International Women’s Day and #PressforProgress on March 8th.