A-List actress and mother of three, Reese Witherspoon has heard our concerns ladies. She’s listening to our cries, our woes and has been with us in the dressing rooms with every button popped, top ripped, or zipper unwilling to cooperate as we do our best to squeeze into clothes that we pray will fit because they dont have our size.

Back in 2015, Witherspoon launched her women’s clothing line, Draper James, to rave reviews. Despite fans and women everywhere loving the line, Witherspoon noted that there were some feedback and criticism in one area that spoke out to her: sizing.

In a recent interview with Glamour, where she talks about her latest collection with Eloquii she says women and even her friends would give her feedback on the limited sizing of the clothes. “They were on my social media, on Draper James’ social media, saying, ‘We need more inclusive sizing.” Witherspoon added that some of her girlfriends would give their input too saying, ” ‘OK, girl, I love your clothes, but you’ve got to have the sizes that include every girl.’ And I heard them, you know?”

After listening to the feedback from her friends and her female customers, Witherspoon decided to do something about it. For a year, Witherspoon spent time trying to figure out how she would go about expanding the sizes of her clothes from the 0 to 14 to more inclusive sizes. With a bit of research, Witherspoon found and connected with Eloquii, a company known for their stylish designs, size-inclusive pieces, and decent prices.

“They know how to design to a body [in a way] that makes women feel good,” she said of the company. She said it was those three things that made her see just how perfect they complemented her own mission with Draper James: “making pretty easy.”

The results of Witherspoon’s hard work and teaming up with Eloquii has resulted in 30 brand new pieces in sizes 12 to 28 that included: belted shorts, pencil skirts, and the trademark Draper James item, the sundress. The collection will be available at Eloquii, Rent the Runway, and draperjames.com— which all happen to be “three female-led companies,” according to Witherspoon.

