On Monday, March 12th, the fashion world got wind that luxury fashion house icon Hubert de Givenchy passed away at 91-years-old. His partner and former haute couture designer Philippe Venet, announced his death at the Givenchy fashion house, saying he had passed in his sleep on Saturday. The pair lived in a Renaissance chateau near Paris at the time of Givenchy’s death.

“It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died,” said the statement. The designer’s ‘nephews and nieces share Mr. Venet’s grief,” the house added.

Known for his perfect manners and old-school charm, the tall and incredibly handsome designer was considered to be the pinnacle French elegance and refinement.

The aristocratic French fashion designer became famous for inventing the “Little Black Dress” now known as the “LBD” for short.

Givenchy is also most notably known for styling famous actress and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn and former first lady and fashion muse, Jackie Kennedy.

Givenchy established a 40-year friendship with his muse Hepburn, who he met on the set of Sabrina in 1953. Following their meeting, the pair would collaborate several times after helping make him a fashion legend for years to come. Following Sabrina, Givenchy worked with Hepburn again in her films Funny Face, How To Steal A Million and most notably, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The black sheath dress Givenchy created for the opening scenes of Breakfast at Tiffany’s became known as the most famous ‘little black dress’ of all time.

Givenchy really set the pattern for what we now know as “ladylike chic” in the 1950s and 1960s. His classic and sophisticated style still influences the way the Queen and older American and Chinese socialites dress today.

