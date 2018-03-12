For years it’s been speculated that out of all of Kris Jenner’s kids, Kim Kardashian West was the favorite. Not only was Kim the family’s claim to fame, but the mom of three is also a cash cow and knows how to secure the bag. Kim’s made it no secret that she’s pretty much the reason her entire family is rich and famous and has reminded the family to make sure they put some respect on her name.

Sisters Khloe and Kourtney have also at one point, or another called out their momager, Kris, and have for years also said that Kim was clearly the favorite amongst all the siblings because Kim gives Kris a hefty cut of her money as her manager.

After Kylie Jenner‘s celeb status took off three years ago, rumors started to swirl that perhaps she was Kris’ new favorite and that Kim was bumped to second place.

Well, over the weekend Khloe Kardashian had her long-awaited baby shower, and while Khloe’s closest friends and family gathered around to celebrate the mom to be, Kris finally revealed who her favorite child is, and it’s not what any of us were expecting.

On Sunday, just hours after Khloe’s shower, Kris was back to work, doing an interview with Australia’s KIIS 1065’s Kyle & Jackie O. When asked who her current favorite is Kris revealed that it’s actually Khloe as of lately saying “The last couple days it’s been Khloe. She’s on the favorite child list. Her and I have been bonding and shopping for the new baby.”

The 62-year old matriarch said that despite the rumors of everyone thinking her favs are Kim and Kylie, she gives all her kids a fair shot at being her favorite and that it’s continually changing.

“Well… it changes every day. Anybody who’s a parent to a lot of kids knows… it depends on the day since there’s a lot of dynamics in a mother/child relationship.”

Speaking of mothers, Kris Jenner’s had her hands full since the arrivals of Kim’s daughter Chicago, Kylie’s daughter Stormi and now, Khloe, who revealed that she also was expecting a girl on the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Following the arrival of yet another girl grandchild on the way, we wonder who’ll be Kris’ favorite out of all of her nine grandchildren. Who do you think is Kris’ favorite grandchild?