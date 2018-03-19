The final week is slowly creeping up on us, and this can be a pretty stressful time. Too much stress can be unhealthy as it can leave you with low energy, acne development, and headaches.

However, if you find that your stress is overwhelming, then you should try these 12 yoga poses, to help calm your nerves and relax your mind.

This yoga sequence is called ‘Sun Salutation.’ It is, ideally performed in the morning, facing the sun. No sun? No problem! It is performed in a continuous sequence, and it helps reduce stress and anxiety, as you are only focusing on your breath and movement.

Do not worry if you have never tried yoga before, these poses are easy peasy.

The breath is really important in this sequence. Moving from one pose to the other is done in conjunction with either an inhalation or exhalation of the breath. Focus only on your breathing. This gives you a clear and focused mind, ready for the day ahead.

1: Mountain Pose

Stand with your feet slightly apart, and your hands together at your heart. Inhale, hold for 5 seconds then exhale through the mouth. Do this three times.

2: Upward Salute

Inhale through the nose into Upward Salute. Raise your arms above your head with your hands still held together. Now, gently bend back, whilst focusing on your thumbs.

3: Standing Forward Fold

Exhale into Standing Forward Fold. Don’t worry if you’re not very flexible you can bend your knees, or just let your arms dangle in front of you without touching the floor.

4: High Lunge

Inhale through the nose, and step the right foot back into High Lunge. Raise your arms above your head with your hands together, again focusing on your thumbs.

5: Plank

Exhale, and bring the left foot back into Plank. Focus on your breath and hold for 10 seconds.

6: Caterpillar

Exhale down into Caterpillar. Bend the knees to the floor and then lower your chest and chin to the floor. Keep your chest open and your elbows close to the side of your ribcage.

7: Cobra

No snakes here. Inhale and raise your upper body into Cobra. Look straight up, or forward, keeping your arms and legs straight.

8: Downward facing dog

Exhale into Downward Facing Dog. If you’re not that flexible, you can bend your legs slightly until you feel comfortable. Tuck your head in and focus on your feet. Gently straighten your legs, pressing your heels down into your mat as far as you can go.

9: High Lunge

Inhale and step right forward into High Lunge. You know the drill, hands above your head with your hands together. Focus on those thumbs!

10: Standing Forward Fold

Exhale into Standing Forward Fold.

11: Upward Salute

Reach for the sky and inhale into Upward Salute. Bend your back gently with your arms above your head.

12: Mountain Pose

Now, exhale and bring your palms together in Mountain Pose.

You can repeat this sequence two to three time, in a continuous flow.

Final exams? You got this!