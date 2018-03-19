VIEW GALLERY

Fifth Harmony fans are in mourning this morning as the girl group just announced that after six years together, they are going on a hiatus. The group completely shocked fans early Monday morning posting a tweet on the group’s Twitter page of their break.

The group was formed more than five years ago on singing competition show, The X Factor and began topping the charts almost immediately after. In spite of the group’s mainstream and quick success, group member Camilla Cabello left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career and now according to the group’s remaining members, they are all looking to do the same and pursue solo projects.

So what do the members of Fifth Harmony have in store for fans now that they’ve announced their pending hiatus?

Camilla Cabello

Since leaving the group behind two years ago, The 21-year-old has had two smash hits (“Crying In The Club” and “Havana”) off of her debut album, Camilla. Cabello just recently performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the internet was buzzing about her performance.

Dinah Jane

The 20-year-old was featured on the song “Boom Boom” with Red One, Daddy Yankee and French Montana in 2017. We can’t wait to see what else Jane has in store for fans following the group’s hiatus.

Lauren Jauregui

The 21-year-old has worked on a few solo projects since 2016 when Cabello announced her department from the group. Some of her solo records include “Back to Me” with Marian Hill in 2016 and “Strangers” featuring Halsey and “In Your Phone” with Ty Dolla Sign in 2017. The outspoken singer will most likely continue to pursue more solo projects following the group’s break.

Normani

Normani has done quite a bit of solo work while still being apart of Fifth Harmony, so we’re sure to see even more from the 21-year-old following the group’s break. In 2015, Normani released two dance videos “Commas” and “Do Not Disturb” on her YouTube channel. In December 2017, she released three cover-mashups (of Drake‘s “Fake Love”/”Sneakin’,” Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky”/”Don’t Touch My Hair” and Tory Lanez’s “Say It”). Normani was also featured in Khalid’s music video “Young Dumb & Broke,” and was confirmed to be working on new song.

On October 21, it was announced that Normani signed to management company S10 Entertainment as a solo artist She also signed her own solo publishing deal to Stellar Songs as a songwriter. On February 14, 2018, Normani released a song with Khalid called “Love Lies” for the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, Love, Simon. Normani also competed in the 24th season of Dancing With The Stars where she received third place.

Ally Brooke

The 24-year-old was featured on American DJ-duo Lost Kings song “Look at Us Now” along with ASAP Ferg in 2017 and in January of 2018 she collaborated with DJ Topic on the song “Perfect.”

With the shocking announcement that the girls are taking a break for an unspecified amount of time, the group plans on honoring their scheduled performances for the remainder of the year.

According to the group’s official website, as of right now, upcoming performances include concerts in Florida, Puerto Rico and Iceland in May. To keep yourselves up to date on the group’s remaining scheduled performances and shows you can check their events page.

We’ve seen this happen one too many times before with a group-they announce their hiatus and wind up not getting back together. Do you think the same thing will happen with Fifth Harmony?