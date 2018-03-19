With all the craziness and somber news that’s flooding our Twitter feeds and timelines, there is nothing like a heartfelt story to uplift our spirits. One girl’s simple act of kindness has gone viral and inspired other teens to step up their charitable donations.

Thinking nothing of it, 19-year-old Mika Riddick from Maryland was feeling nostalgic and posted a throwback of herself from her high school senior prom just two years ago. Realizing that prom season is right around the corner, Riddick decided to tweet out that she was donating her dress to a girl in need to use for their prom night-free of charge.

HI💖 i’m willing to let a girl in *need* use my prom dress. USE FOR THE NIGHT. I need you to be in MD, specifically glen burnie or close to. I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well. IM NOT CHARGING YOU ANYTHING, JUST HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!!!!! https://t.co/HRofpgELQg — miss. (@CHIC4MASDULCE) March 13, 2018

These days, teens are going all out for prom, spending hundreds of dollars on their hair, nails, makeup and limo. Also, we haven’t even talked about the elaborate #Promposals teens are doing to ask their dates out for the big day. For a show-stopping prom dress these days, teens can expect to spend hundreds of dollars for a customizable prom outfit that’s sure to turn heads.

Riddick’s generous offer was so unexpected that the tweet immediately viral, catching the attention of thousands.

“I didn’t expect [the tweet] to get this much attention at all,” she told Yahoo. “It’s something I’d do on a normal day for anyone. I’m really happy this all happened though.”

Following Riddick’s offer, girls and guys felt inspired to join in and donate their prom threads for those in need as well. Ugh this is soooo nice. I also have three dresses I’m willing to let a lady who is in need use for a night! I may or may not be able to provide shoes! But I can provide you a beat face by yours truly @KiyaShaco✨ DM ME. pic.twitter.com/X5g6VNqTkN — Serena Van Der Woodsen (@mesh_alaa) March 14, 2018 😭I wanna joinnnnnnn! I have A prom dress I’m willing to give away for free size 14 dm if interested! pic.twitter.com/sDS1rRoxvy — Y🅰️Y⭕️ (@AiyanaNakia) March 15, 2018 another dress available!!! contact @heythereleilani 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/WBKmoePv03 — miss. (@CHIC4MASDULCE) March 13, 2018 https://twitter.com/KaitlynneFun/status/974184730944925696 I ALSO have three gorgeous dresses I am willing to let a female IN NEED USE FOR THEIR special night!!! 💗🙌🏽 PG county and DC area! pic.twitter.com/nXpsgHK7NE — Hey Tae👑✨ (@_ohshedifferent) March 15, 2018

hiii i have two dresses would fit size 0-2 in the new york area i really hope they could make someone feel like a princess on prom night pic.twitter.com/Kubp8bTjOH — ry (@lamebimbo) March 17, 2018 For any dudes in this feed…I'm in Glen Burnie too & I got suits! 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GSAn0OIxNf — Mr.Vanity (@_JoshuaTodd) March 15, 2018 Pretty soon makeup artists, photographers and hair stylists were taking notice and offering their services for teens as well. https://twitter.com/deIuxed/status/974379423943110656 i'm also a photographer and will take prom photos for you :)) — ry (@lamebimbo) March 17, 2018 Riddick's tweet has not only started a trend of charity and selfless giving, it now gives all high schoolers an opportunity to have a stress-free and magical night with their peers. Riddick hopes that her tweet inspired a movement that will become more of the norm. "As much as others are touched, they have inspired me just as much. "I want [selfless] things like this to not be so abnormal."