With all the craziness and somber news that’s flooding our Twitter feeds and timelines, there is nothing like a heartfelt story to uplift our spirits. One girl’s simple act of kindness has gone viral and inspired other teens to step up their charitable donations.
Thinking nothing of it, 19-year-old Mika Riddick from Maryland was feeling nostalgic and posted a throwback of herself from her high school senior prom just two years ago. Realizing that prom season is right around the corner, Riddick decided to tweet out that she was donating her dress to a girl in need to use for their prom night-free of charge.
These days, teens are going all out for prom, spending hundreds of dollars on their hair, nails, makeup and limo. Also, we haven’t even talked about the elaborate #Promposals teens are doing to ask their dates out for the big day. For a show-stopping prom dress these days, teens can expect to spend hundreds of dollars for a customizable prom outfit that’s sure to turn heads.
Riddick’s generous offer was so unexpected that the tweet immediately viral, catching the attention of thousands.
“I didn’t expect [the tweet] to get this much attention at all,” she told Yahoo. “It’s something I’d do on a normal day for anyone. I’m really happy this all happened though.”
Following Riddick’s offer, girls and guys felt inspired to join in and donate their prom threads for those in need as well.
https://twitter.com/KaitlynneFun/status/974184730944925696
Pretty soon makeup artists, photographers and hair stylists were taking notice and offering their services for teens as well.
https://twitter.com/deIuxed/status/974379423943110656
Riddick’s tweet has not only started a trend of charity and selfless giving, it now gives all high schoolers an opportunity to have a stress-free and magical night with their peers.
Riddick hopes that her tweet inspired a movement that will become more of the norm.
“As much as others are touched, they have inspired me just as much. “I want [selfless] things like this to not be so abnormal.”