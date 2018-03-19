Your bags are packed, your ticket is booked, and your Uber is on its way which means one thing – spring break has officially begun. You’re ready and prepared to spend the next week and a half relaxing, partying and doing whatever you please. However because you’re amongst the thousands of college students and teachers who are hitting the airport and booking it to the nearest beach, like those major holidays that are prone to cause some serious gridlock and chaos, there are certain days that are ideal for traveling for spring break and some that are pretty hellish. So what are the 10 best and 10 worst days to travel for spring break? And how can you avoid the worst airports and overpriced flights?

Let’s take a look at some travel stats.

Thanks to RewardExpert, they’ve done all the work for us and compiled a list of the 10 best and worst days to travel for Spring Break after looking at the numbers and statistics.

According to the site, The Top 10 Best Days to travel are in April and May.

Top 10 Best Days To Travel

April 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 22

May 2, 14, 27, 28

Top 10 Worst Days To Travel For Spring Break

March 1, 6, 12, 13, 30, 31

April 3, 7

May 19, 22

And while your traveling days are sort of at the mercy of your school and depends on what week your school decides to take their spring break, you may be able to avoid the chaos and still have somewhat of a peaceful traveling day. Aside from choosing the right day to travel, you can avoid any possible issue standing in your way from breaking out the sunscreen and hitting the beach on time by choosing to leave from the right airport.

Reward Expert compiled a list of the Top 5 Best and Worst Airports to travel from so your Spring Break is as peaceful and drama free as possible. Here’s the list.

Top 5 Best Airports

Honolulu, Hawaii

Salt Lake City, Utah

Portland, Oregon

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Seattle-Tacoma, Washington

Top 5 Worst Airports

LaGuardia, New York

San Francisco, California

Love Field, Texas

William P. Hobby, Texas

Newark Liberty, New Jersey

And finally, if you were looking to save some of your coins and put that extra money toward another Sex on The Beach, Reward Expert gave us the deets on the most and least expensive days to travel for your vacay.

Least Expensive Days To Fly

Most of March, except for weekends beginning March 10.

Most Expensive Days To Fly

April 14, 15, 22

Hopefully, these stats can help you better prepare when your travel day arrives and if you just so happen to get the shitty end of the traveling day stick, don’t feel too bummed- you’ll be en route and on your way to a week of stress-free relaxation in no time.