Ulta’s annual biggest beauty sale, 21 Days of Beauty is here and it doesn’t disappoint. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale features two to four high-end products that are on sale, sometimes are half off, for that day only. Some of the products on sale are for platinum members only and some are just for online.
You only have 24 hours to debate if you should make your purchase, unless of course, the product sells out, which does happen with this sale. So act fast when these sales go live because you don’t want to miss out.
Day 1: Sunday, March 18
Tarte Lights Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Sale: $10
Regular: $23
Philosophy Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash
Sale: $14
Regular: $28
Day 2: Monday, March 19
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Anti-Aging Finishing Powder
Sale: $14.50
Regular: $29
Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer – Online Only
Sale: $19
Regular: $38
Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter
View this post on Instagram
Feathered brows FTW! 🔥 Show us your best brow skills for a chance to join us at Camp Benefit this summer & take home $50,000! ✨Create our feathered brow style using #preciselymybrowpencil & #24hrbrowsetter — tag your IG posts with @benefitcosmetics, #benefitbrowsearch & #benefitbrows for the chance to #WIN $50,000 & #benefit brow fame! ➡️Click the link in bio for all the details!
Sale: $12
Regular: $24
Day 3: Tuesday, March 20
PUR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Foundation
View this post on Instagram
What comes in 11 shades, contains Waltheria Extract, Vitamin E and SPF 15? None other than our cult-favorite, 4-in-1 Mineral Pressed Powder Foundation! Pro Tip: Use Disappearing Ink Concealer to cover up any pesky blemishes or dark spots before adding additional coverage with your 4-in-1 Mineral Pressed Powder Foundation! #PUR #cosmetics #crueltyfree #complexionauthority
Sale: $14.75
Regular: $29.50
Clinique 3-Step Introduction Kit
View this post on Instagram
A new year means New Year's resolutions. 📜 One that you’ll have no problem sticking to? Adding our cult-classic #3Step skin care system to your daily routine: Step 1: Cleanse with soap that rebalances skin. Skin-typed formulas condition drier skins, regulate oilier skins. Step 2: Exfoliate skin to a newborn glow. One detoxifying sweep lifts away pollution and debris to bring up your freshest, clearest skin. Step 3: Moisturize to keep skin younger-looking. Our formulas bring skin to its ideal moisture balance, strengthen its moisture barrier. #Clinique #beauty #skincare
Sale: $9.75
Regular: $19.50
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer – Online Only
Sale: $35
Regular: $70
Day 4: Wednesday, March 21
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water
Sale: $16
Regular: $32
Persona Identity Eyeshadow Palette – Online Only
View this post on Instagram
Mondays call for shadow play. From day to night, the #IdentityPalette is specially designed for our brown-eyed beauties and created as a go-to for any makeup look. 🖤 Which look do you create the most using our 12 shades, daytime or nighttime? #PersonaCosmetics #eyeshadowpalette
Sale: $16
Regular: $32
Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief of Skin Smoothing Exfoliator
Sale: $10 – $20
Regular: $20 – $40
Day 5: Thursday, March 22
Sale: $10
Regular: $20
Eyeko Eyeliners – Online Only
Sale: $11
Regular: $22
Clarisonic Mia 2 Skin Cleansing System
Sale: $119
Regular: $169
Day 6: Friday, March 23
Sale: $10
Regular: $20
Velvour Lashes – Online Only
Sale: $7 – $14.50
Regular: $14 – $29
Exuviance Performance Peel AP25
View this post on Instagram
Whether you’re planning a weekend road trip or a longer getaway, Performance Peel AP25 is a perfectly mobile, on the go skincare treatment to keep your complexion glowing. We took the #peelchallenge in Copenhagen! Share your peel adventures with us and be sure to tag @exuviance. . . . #exuviance #skincare #travelskincare #skincareaddict #beautygram #instabeauty #antiaging #travel #beauty #beautyblogger #blogger #bblogger #healthyskin #glycolic #glycolicacid #peel
Sale: $38.50
Regular: $77
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer – Online Only
Sale: $22.50
Regular: $45
Day 7: Saturday, March 24
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Sale: $11
Regular: $22
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Micellar Cleansing Water or Purity Made Simple Facial Cleansing Cloths
Sale: $7.50 – $11
Regular: $15 – $22
Benefit Cosmetics Free Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics product and/or service purchase
Sale: $0
Regular: $21
Laura Geller LashBOSS Major Length, Volume, Curl Mascara – Online Only
Sale: $12
Regular: $24
Day 8: Sunday, March 25
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact
Sale: $19
Regular: $38
Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender
Sale: $20
Regular: $40
IT Brushes for Ulta Airbrush Smoothing Foundation Bruch #102
Sale: $11
Regular: $22
Benefit Cosmetics the POREfessional Face Prime – Online Only and Platinum Perk
Sale: $15.50
Regular: $31
Day 9: Monday, March 26
Becca Backlight Priming Filter or First Light Priming Filter
View this post on Instagram
Discover the perfect base to take you from desk to date this #Holiday season! Get an airbrushed finish with Velvet Blurring Primer, a luminous glow with Backlight Priming Filter or a hydrated base with First Light Priming Filter. Shop them all at @Sephora now. ROUGE Members get $25 off, VIB Members get $20 off and BI Members get $15 off orders over $50. Offer valid in store and online, now through Dec. 12 for BI and Dec. 13 for ROUGE and VIB. Use code: 2017REWARD.
Sale: $19
Regular: $38
First Aid Beauty Love Your FAB Skin – Online Only
Sale: $22
Regular: $44
Lancome Hypnose Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara
Sale: $13.75
Regular: $27.50
Sale: $39
Regular: $78
Day 10: Tuesday, March 27
Lorac PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush
View this post on Instagram
Sharpen up those Ice Queen Cheekbones with the creamy formula in our #POREfection Complexion Pens. Free of parabens, mineral oils, and fragrances. ⠀ ⠀ Ready to take your contour to the next level? Finish with the PRO formula shades in our #PROConcealContourPalette.⠀ ⠀ #12DaysOfPRO
Sale: $20
Regular: $45
St. Tropez In-Shower Gradual Tanning Lotion – Online Only
Sale: $12.50
Regular: $25
Sale: $12.50
Regular: $25
Kopari Coconut Melt – Online Only
View this post on Instagram
#KopariQuestions- Seasonal Edition❄️ Q: My Kopari product changes consistency, is this normal? A: All of our products are made with natural ingredients and are happiest when kept at room temperature. Coconut Balm & Coconut Melt may liquify in warm temperatures, but don’t worry – change in consistency won’t hurt quality. Prefer your Kopari more solid? Pop it in the fridge for a bit! Ask your questions below and we'll answer next week! 👇🏼 #koparibeauty 📸: @katgaskin
Sale: $14
Regular: $28
Day 11: Wednesday, March 28
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
Sale: $12
Regular: $24
BareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Cream Eyeshadow – Online Only
Sale: $9.50
Regular: $19
Estee Lauder Travel Size Advanced Night Repair Serum or Daywear Moisturizer
Sale: $8
Regular: $16
Skin Laundry Select Cleansers – Online Only
View this post on Instagram
#IngredientSpotlight: Sodium PCA, a humectant, is a natural component that binds water to keep skin plump and hydrated. It's also known for its repairing qualities. Find this #KeyIngredient in our Gentle Foaming Face Wash, Extra Deep Gel Face Wash, Acne Face Wash, Antioxidant Balancing Toner, Purifying Cleansing Cloths, and even our Eye Cream– it will assist in hydrating and healing skin. // 📷 @mel.ronnie
Sale: $10
Regular: $20
Day 12: Thursday, March 29
Benefit Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara
Sale: $12
Regular: $24
Smashbox Full Exposure Travel Palette – Online Only
Sale: $12.50
Regular: $25
Murad Acne Clarifying Cleanser of Anti-Aging Acne Cleanser
View this post on Instagram
Cleanser ingredients 101. The key ingredients 👇 in our cleansers that make them work: . 💙 Time Release Acne Cleanser: Sustained-release salicylic acid continues to help clear skin even after you rinse it off. 🧡 Essential-C Cleanser: Vitamins A, C and E are antioxidants that neutralize and rehydrate environmentally damaged skin. 💚 Renewing Cleanser Cream: Encapsulated blend of lactic acid, a peptide and an antioxidant helps brighten and renew. 💜 AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser: Salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids provide clarity, brightness and improve cell-turnover.
Sale: $15 – $19
Regular: $30 – $38
Day 13: Friday, March 30
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquifed Long Wear Lipstick
Sale: $10.50
Regular: $21
Lime Crime Hi-Lite Palettes – Online Only
Sale: $19
Regular: $38
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads
View this post on Instagram
Wishing for beautiful, clear, radiant and glowing skin? Exfoliate with Un-Wrinkle® Peel Pads to help minimize the appearance of pores, clarify the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone. This gentle yet effective daily peel contains a 20% proprietary solution of Alpha, Beta and Gamma Acids (including Glycolic, Salicylic, Lactic, and Linolenic Acids) and Amino Acids. Leaves skin looking soft, smooth, firm and revitalized. Discover Un-Wrinkle® Peel Pads at @Sephora! 📷: @carlym.miller #PeterThomasRoth #PTRcult
Sale: $22.50
Regular: $45
Day 14: Saturday, March 31
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil
Sale: $10.50
Regular: $21
Ofra Banana Powder – Online Only
Sale: $6 – $9.50
Regular: $12 – $19
Mario Badescu 25% Off Entire Brand
Day 15: Sunday, April 1
BareMinerals Foundation Primers
Sale: $12.50 – $13.50
Regular: $25 – $27
Dose Of Colors Marvelous Mauves Eyeshadow Palette
Sale: $16
Regular: $32
SeroVital-HGH Dietary Supplement – Excludes limited edition bonus pack
Sale: $49.50
Regular: $99
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Collection -Excludes travel size and sets
Sale: $55 – $74.50
Regular: $110 – $149
Day 16: Monday, April 2
Butter London Glazen Lip Glaze & Eye Gloss
Sale: $9.50 – $12
Regular: $19 – $24
IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Glow & Heavenly Skin One-Sweep Wonder Brush – Online Only and Platinum Perk
Sale: $16 – $24
Regular: $32 – $48
Shiseido Oil-Free Broad Spectrum SPF 42
View this post on Instagram
Our new ☀️ Sports BB Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ WetForce 💦 Innovative natural-looking, long-lasting and transfer-resistant BB tinted sunscreen with Ultimate Sun Protection formula, WetForce Technology and SuperVeil-UV 360 Technology for powerful protection. #new #suncare #innovation ⚗ #ShareScience #ShareBeauty 💮 #BeautyEveryday with #Shiseido 📷 @kentaumemoto
Sale: $24
Regular: $48
MAC Instant Artistry Lip Prep Nude Kit – Online Only and Platinum Perk
Sale: $19.75
Regular: $39.50
Day 17: Tuesday, April 3
Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten
Sale: $14
Regular: $28
Buxom Show Some Skin Weightless Foundation
Sale: $17
Regular: $34
StriVectin Power Starters Tightening Trio
https://www.instagram.com/p/BdX4FcrFADT/?taken-by=strivectin
Sale: $44.50
Regular: $89
Clarins Hydra-Essential Bi-phase Serum – Online Only
Sale: $29.50
Regular: $59
Day 18: Wednesday, April 4
Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick
View this post on Instagram
There’s still time to grab our limited edition holiday sets at @ultabeauty , in store and online ! Happy gifting 😘🎁💄✨ . . #lipstickqueen #lipsticklover #lipstickaddict #holidaylip #beautyinspo #lippie #holidaymakeup #happyholidays #gifting #giftinspo #beautygifts #giftinspo #giftideas #ulta #ultabeauty
Sale: $12.50
Regular: $25
Cargo Swimmables Collection – Online Only
Sale: $9 – $17
Regular: $18 – $34
DermaBlend Loose Setting Powder
Sale: $13.50
Regular: $27
Day 19: Thursday, April 5
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Sale: $11 – $12
Regular: $22 – $24
Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Cream – Online Only
Sale: $22.50
Regular: $45
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum
View this post on Instagram
Naturally found in the juice of grapes, resveratrol is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radical damage caused by sun exposure, environmental pollution and skin’s normal aging process 🍇 #juicebeauty #cleanbeauty #organicskincare #naturalskincare #grape #stemcellular
Sale: $40
Regular: $80
Day 20: Friday, April 6
Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte, Creamy and Glossy Lip Paint
Sale: $10
Regular: $18 – $20
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer
Sale: $14
Regular: $28
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Sale: $28.50
Regular: $57
Day 21: Saturday, April 7
Sale: $13
Regular: $26
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Sale: $11.50
Regular: $23
Benefit Cosmetics Free Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics product and/or service purchase
View this post on Instagram
Now that’s what we call a crisp & wisp brow! 🙌🏼@pslindsay gets the look with #preciselymybrowpencil in shade 4!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Don’t forget to tag your best #Benefit brow style recreations with @benefitcosmetics #benefitbrowsearch & #benefitbrows for a chance to join us at Camp Benefit & #WIN $50,000!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #regram #friendswithbenefit⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ➡️ Click the link in bio for all the details!
Regular: $21
Philosophy Peels – Online Only
View this post on Instagram
when it feels like it should be friday but you realize it's only wednesday – it's time to reboot, starting with your skin. exfoliate and brighten skin with the microdelivery wash daily and use our triple-acid brightening peel weekly! shop at the link in our bio @macys. #peelgoodfeelgood #skincare #lovephilosophy
Sale: $31 – $41
Regular: $62 – $82