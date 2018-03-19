Ulta’s annual biggest beauty sale, 21 Days of Beauty is here and it doesn’t disappoint. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale features two to four high-end products that are on sale, sometimes are half off, for that day only. Some of the products on sale are for platinum members only and some are just for online.

You only have 24 hours to debate if you should make your purchase, unless of course, the product sells out, which does happen with this sale. So act fast when these sales go live because you don’t want to miss out.

Day 1: Sunday, March 18

Tarte Lights Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

Sale: $10

Regular: $23

Philosophy Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash

Sale: $14

Regular: $28

Day 2: Monday, March 19

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Anti-Aging Finishing Powder

Sale: $14.50

Regular: $29

Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer – Online Only

Sale: $19

Regular: $38

Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter

Sale: $12

Regular: $24

Day 3: Tuesday, March 20

PUR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Foundation

Sale: $14.75

Regular: $29.50

Clinique 3-Step Introduction Kit

Sale: $9.75

Regular: $19.50

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer – Online Only

Sale: $35

Regular: $70

Day 4: Wednesday, March 21

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water

Sale: $16

Regular: $32

Persona Identity Eyeshadow Palette – Online Only

Sale: $16

Regular: $32

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief of Skin Smoothing Exfoliator

Sale: $10 – $20

Regular: $20 – $40

Day 5: Thursday, March 22

Buxom Full-On Lip Cream

Sale: $10

Regular: $20

Eyeko Eyeliners – Online Only

Sale: $11

Regular: $22

Clarisonic Mia 2 Skin Cleansing System

Sale: $119

Regular: $169

Day 6: Friday, March 23

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Singles

Sale: $10

Regular: $20

Velvour Lashes – Online Only

Sale: $7 – $14.50

Regular: $14 – $29

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25

Sale: $38.50

Regular: $77

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer – Online Only

Sale: $22.50

Regular: $45

Day 7: Saturday, March 24

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Sale: $11

Regular: $22

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Micellar Cleansing Water or Purity Made Simple Facial Cleansing Cloths

Sale: $7.50 – $11

Regular: $15 – $22

Benefit Cosmetics Free Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics product and/or service purchase

Sale: $0

Regular: $21

Laura Geller LashBOSS Major Length, Volume, Curl Mascara – Online Only

Sale: $12

Regular: $24

Day 8: Sunday, March 25

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact

Sale: $19

Regular: $38

Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender

Sale: $20

Regular: $40

IT Brushes for Ulta Airbrush Smoothing Foundation Bruch #102

Sale: $11

Regular: $22

Benefit Cosmetics the POREfessional Face Prime – Online Only and Platinum Perk

Sale: $15.50

Regular: $31

Day 9: Monday, March 26

Becca Backlight Priming Filter or First Light Priming Filter

Sale: $19

Regular: $38

First Aid Beauty Love Your FAB Skin – Online Only

Sale: $22

Regular: $44

Lancome Hypnose Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara

Sale: $13.75

Regular: $27.50

DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Peel Pad

Sale: $39

Regular: $78

Day 10: Tuesday, March 27

Lorac PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush

Sale: $20

Regular: $45

St. Tropez In-Shower Gradual Tanning Lotion – Online Only

Sale: $12.50

Regular: $25

Stila Convertible Color

Sale: $12.50

Regular: $25

Kopari Coconut Melt – Online Only

Sale: $14

Regular: $28

Day 11: Wednesday, March 28

Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner

Sale: $12

Regular: $24

BareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Cream Eyeshadow – Online Only

Sale: $9.50

Regular: $19

Estee Lauder Travel Size Advanced Night Repair Serum or Daywear Moisturizer

Sale: $8

Regular: $16

Skin Laundry Select Cleansers – Online Only

Sale: $10

Regular: $20

Day 12: Thursday, March 29

Benefit Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara

Sale: $12

Regular: $24

Smashbox Full Exposure Travel Palette – Online Only

Sale: $12.50

Regular: $25

Murad Acne Clarifying Cleanser of Anti-Aging Acne Cleanser

Sale: $15 – $19

Regular: $30 – $38

Day 13: Friday, March 30

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquifed Long Wear Lipstick

Sale: $10.50

Regular: $21

Lime Crime Hi-Lite Palettes – Online Only

Sale: $19

Regular: $38

Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads

Sale: $22.50

Regular: $45

Day 14: Saturday, March 31

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil

Sale: $10.50

Regular: $21

Ofra Banana Powder – Online Only

Sale: $6 – $9.50

Regular: $12 – $19

Mario Badescu 25% Off Entire Brand

Day 15: Sunday, April 1

BareMinerals Foundation Primers

Sale: $12.50 – $13.50

Regular: $25 – $27

Dose Of Colors Marvelous Mauves Eyeshadow Palette

Sale: $16

Regular: $32

SeroVital-HGH Dietary Supplement – Excludes limited edition bonus pack

Sale: $49.50

Regular: $99

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Collection -Excludes travel size and sets

Sale: $55 – $74.50

Regular: $110 – $149

Day 16: Monday, April 2

Butter London Glazen Lip Glaze & Eye Gloss

Sale: $9.50 – $12

Regular: $19 – $24

IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Glow & Heavenly Skin One-Sweep Wonder Brush – Online Only and Platinum Perk

Sale: $16 – $24

Regular: $32 – $48

Shiseido Oil-Free Broad Spectrum SPF 42

Sale: $24

Regular: $48

MAC Instant Artistry Lip Prep Nude Kit – Online Only and Platinum Perk

Sale: $19.75

Regular: $39.50

Day 17: Tuesday, April 3

Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten

Sale: $14

Regular: $28

Buxom Show Some Skin Weightless Foundation

Sale: $17

Regular: $34

StriVectin Power Starters Tightening Trio

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdX4FcrFADT/?taken-by=strivectin

Sale: $44.50

Regular: $89

Clarins Hydra-Essential Bi-phase Serum – Online Only

Sale: $29.50

Regular: $59

Day 18: Wednesday, April 4

Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick

Sale: $12.50

Regular: $25

Cargo Swimmables Collection – Online Only

Sale: $9 – $17

Regular: $18 – $34

DermaBlend Loose Setting Powder

Sale: $13.50

Regular: $27

Day 19: Thursday, April 5

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Sale: $11 – $12

Regular: $22 – $24

Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Cream – Online Only

Sale: $22.50

Regular: $45

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum

Sale: $40

Regular: $80

Day 20: Friday, April 6

Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte, Creamy and Glossy Lip Paint

Sale: $10

Regular: $18 – $20

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer

Sale: $14

Regular: $28

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Sale: $28.50

Regular: $57

Day 21: Saturday, April 7

MAC Prep + Prime Fx+

Sale: $13

Regular: $26

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Sale: $11.50

Regular: $23

Benefit Cosmetics Free Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics product and/or service purchase

Regular: $21

Philosophy Peels – Online Only

Sale: $31 – $41

Regular: $62 – $82