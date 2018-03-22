VIEW GALLERY

There are a lot of reasons why we love Glossier. Its models and campaigns emphasize the no-makeup makeup look, and there’s not much else on the market that compares to their highlighter sticks and cleansers. We’re not the only ones who think so as fans have professed their love for the brand and the community by creating a Glossier Brown Instagram.

It’s no secret that POC have limited options when it comes to beauty. Brands are all too accustomed to creating various makeup shades for those with lighter skin or advertising new products on those with light skin. It’s difficult for those with darker hues to find the right match, brand-wise and product-wise, as well as see some long overdue representation in the industry. That’s why it was so monumental when Fenty Beauty created shades for those on both ends of the spectrum.

The Glossier Brown page was made to help with some of the common issues that arise when POC look for beauty products. Made last summer, the account now has over a thousand followers. In their first-ever photo, the caption states, “This page was created to celebrate a community of women of color that adore @glossier products. As an avid Glossier user, I receive frequent messages about shades, color matching, and swatches for brown girls. 👸🏾👸🏽👸🏿 Now, we all have a dedicated place to share, reference, and create a sense of community!”

The page’s founder is Devin McGhee, a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design and a Glossier rep. Devin told Teen Vogue, “It was amazing to see all of these women of color interested in a brand that I adore so much, but I needed a better way to field their questions, manage the load, and show women of all complexions using Glossier products. That’s how Glossier Brown was born…”

Devin’s vision clearly has come to fruition as the account is composed of gorgeous selfies of females and the Glossier products they’re wearing along with the exact shade names. The account is no doubt going to grow with time.