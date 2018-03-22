On Saturday, March 24 thousands of people are expected to participate in the March For Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. and in local protests all over the states.

The march is in protest against gun violence that has within the last few months, been a reoccurring issue in schools across the states.

Emotions have been running high amongst concerned parents, students, school staff and government officials looking to appease both the NRA and thousands of concerned Americans in regards to the upheaval of gun violence in schools.

It’s been one month since one of the deadliest school shootings in the country’s history took place when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 innocent students and school staff on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Since the shooting, survivors and their allies have taken up the issue of gun violence and rallying support for a platform of change.

The mission of March For Our Lives is to demand action addressing gun violence in schools and to make sure it doesn’t happen again. In the march on Saturday, organizers will call on the nation’s leaders to pass legislation that will target various aspects of the problem including gun control and regulation.

It’s been said that the presence of signs at rallies adds a visual sense of urgency and community that makes the moment more meaningful and adds a more profound sense of context and narrative in photos. This has been proven throughout history, but now in the age of social media, signs have become more powerful than ever. With just a simple click, photos of these messages and the people carrying them are shared around the world, proving that these feelings are attached to actual humans — and we all need to come together to create change.

If you’re planning on participating in one of the various protests set to take place across the country and are looking for quotes or protest sign ideas, here are 10 ideas to better help adequately express your feelings on the topic that will hopefully inspire change.

1. “A perfect equation: Love > Guns”

Even if math isn’t your best subject, this sign sums up the spirit of the march.

2. “This Is Not Normal”

For students across the country, lockdown drills and fearing for their lives in class are quickly becoming “the norm.” We need to remind them (and ourselves) that this is not normal, not by any means.

3. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.” — Barack Obama

Taking a cue from the 44th President of the United States, this powerful quote from Barack Obama lets everyone know we are the change we’ve been waiting for for.

4. “No More Silence, End Gun Violence”

There’s nothing like a rhyme to get the point across, old school protest-style. This is a good one to hold high while you chant it aloud.

5. “Make Our School Safe Again”

Using a play on words from President Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Hopefully, a sign like this will catch the President’s eye during the march.

6. “Enough Is Enough”

Students protesting at the Capitol were heard chanting this phrase, The Washington Post reports, which will also make a good sign.

7. “I Am Stronger than Fear” – Malala Yousafzai

What better than a quote from the Pakistani activist Malala, who is also a young visionary seeking to change the world.

8. “Fear Has No Place In Our Schools”

This was a quote seen on signs when hundreds of demonstrators came together outside the White House this week to demand United States lawmakers do something about gun violence, according to Global News. This slogan speaks a simple truth that should be obvious but sadly isn’t.

9. “Hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights.” —Oprah

Ms. Winfrey said these powerful words during her 2018 Golden Globes acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Oprah has donated $500,000 to the March for Our Lives cause, according to CNN.

10. “Am I Next?”

A powerful statement for a student’s sign, this illustrates the sad truth that behind this growing statistic and shows that kids have every reason to be afraid right now.