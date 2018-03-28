VIEW GALLERY

With so many people going vegan and standing up against companies and brands putting harsh and harmful ingredients in their products, many makeup brands are choosing to make the switch to being vegan and cruelty-free.

At one point and time, animal lovers and health addicts were limited regarding what vegan cosmetic brands they could use because there were so many who chose to test their products on animals and use harsh chemicals or ingredients with animal byproducts in them. Now the number has grown, and more brands are choosing to make the switch and go vegan and cruelty-free and making a conscious choice about what they put in their products and not testing on animals of any kind.

The brand we’ve all come to know and love, Milk Makeup is the latest makeup brand to take the plunge, announcing on their website that they’ve officially gone 100% vegan.

Founded in 2016, the brand quickly began to gain a following and have become known for their dedication to releasing products that give gals that poreless, blurred, flawless, dewy skin and glow.

The brand started out cruelty-free but has taken its animal sympathies and commitment to the earth one big step further with their announcement and change.

The brand posted its newly vegan status on its website and social media pages, noting it has opted to go vegan because its better for the animals, the earth, and our skin.

Brand co-founder and creative director Georgie Greville told Allure, “We wanted to use healthy ingredients that we felt great about, especially if our kids got their hands on the products.”

There’s been some confusion amongst consumers as to what it means for makeup brands and products to “go vegan.” Vegan means that no animal ingredients or even animal-derived byproducts are used in the recipe for a product making them better for your skin and having the same effectiveness as products that aren’t vegan.

Milk makeup is in good company and joins an expansive list of makeup brands who have since taken the vegan plunge. Take a look at these 10.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

With e.l.f. Cosmetics being one of the most affordable makeup brands out there today, it’s great to see such an affordable brand be vegan and cruelty-free. All of e.l.f. ‘s Cosmetics are vegan-friendly and do not contain any animal ingredients. However, some of their makeup brushes are made with animal hair. We hope that eventually e.l.f. takes the plunge and nixes those brushes made with animal hair but regardless, we love their vegan and cruelty-free products.

Kat Von D Beauty

Fan favorite Kat Von D Beauty has reformulated its non-vegan products to be just that. With the brand’s founder Kat, being a committed and passionate animal activist we’re happy to see Kat’s transformed her beauty brand to be completely vegan.

Real Techniques

Known for being high quality at an affordable price, Real Techniques has a cult following, and their brushes are sold in just about any drugstore. As if we couldn’t love them enough already, all of their brushes are 100% vegan, which makes that a triple win for them.

Hourglass Cosmetics

Prestige beauty brand Hourglass Cosmetics publicized this pledge last year, declaring that they hope to go completely vegan by 2020. They’re doing it one step and lipstick at a time.

Ardell Lashes

Cult favorite Ardell is a popular drugstore brand with a growing selection of cruelty-free and synthetic false lashes. Their lashes are made without animal-hair.

Pacifica

100% vegan and sustainable makeup brand. They offer beauty and skincare products that are formulated without parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, benzene, mineral oil, petroleum, peanut oil, triclosan, phthalates, and FD&C color.

B.

B. cosmetics recently went through a major rebranding. Despite the rebrand, the company kept one thing the same and remains cruelty-free and a vegan brand focusing on quality vegan makeup.

Emani

All of Emani makeup products are vegan. Emani is known for the talc-free, paraben-free cosmetics that do not contain any harsh chemicals or petrochemicals.

Eco Tools

Eco Tools makes 100% vegan and affordable animal-free makeup brushes with quality soft bristles, sleek bamboo handles, and recycled aluminum ferrules.

ORLY

All of ORLY ‘s regular nail polish are vegan-friendly, and they’re around the same price as O.P.I. nail polish.