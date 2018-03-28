With so many people going vegan and standing up against companies and brands putting harsh and harmful ingredients in their products, many makeup brands are choosing to make the switch to being vegan and cruelty-free.
At one point and time, animal lovers and health addicts were limited regarding what vegan cosmetic brands they could use because there were so many who chose to test their products on animals and use harsh chemicals or ingredients with animal byproducts in them. Now the number has grown, and more brands are choosing to make the switch and go vegan and cruelty-free and making a conscious choice about what they put in their products and not testing on animals of any kind.
The brand we’ve all come to know and love, Milk Makeup is the latest makeup brand to take the plunge, announcing on their website that they’ve officially gone 100% vegan.
Founded in 2016, the brand quickly began to gain a following and have become known for their dedication to releasing products that give gals that poreless, blurred, flawless, dewy skin and glow.
The brand started out cruelty-free but has taken its animal sympathies and commitment to the earth one big step further with their announcement and change.
The brand posted its newly vegan status on its website and social media pages, noting it has opted to go vegan because its better for the animals, the earth, and our skin.
Brand co-founder and creative director Georgie Greville told Allure, “We wanted to use healthy ingredients that we felt great about, especially if our kids got their hands on the products.”
There’s been some confusion amongst consumers as to what it means for makeup brands and products to “go vegan.” Vegan means that no animal ingredients or even animal-derived byproducts are used in the recipe for a product making them better for your skin and having the same effectiveness as products that aren’t vegan.
Milk makeup is in good company and joins an expansive list of makeup brands who have since taken the vegan plunge. Take a look at these 10.
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Kat Von D Beauty
Fan favorite Kat Von D Beauty has reformulated its non-vegan products to be just that. With the brand’s founder Kat, being a committed and passionate animal activist we’re happy to see Kat’s transformed her beauty brand to be completely vegan.
Real Techniques
Hourglass Cosmetics
Prestige beauty brand Hourglass Cosmetics publicized this pledge last year, declaring that they hope to go completely vegan by 2020. They’re doing it one step and lipstick at a time.
Ardell Lashes
Pacifica
B.
Emani
Eco Tools
ORLY
