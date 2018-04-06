VIEW GALLERY

2017-2018 has been a big year for Demi Lovato. First and foremost, her documentary aired towards the end of last year, Simply Complicated on YouTube, she’s doing her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour in Europe right now, showing that she doesn’t care about what people think of her. She also is promoting self-love.

If you didn’t know, Demi struggled with a lot of body issues that ended up leading to an eating disorder which she talked openly about in her documentary. Now, she’s posting pictures of her body, non-photoshop and real. Take a look at her photos that she has been posting on her Instagram.

January 4, 2018

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdh2TJnlnWa/?taken-by=ddlovato

As you can see, in her caption she talks about how she is moving forward from perfectionism and embracing her freedom from self-criticism, which all of us struggle with. Even if we don’t talk about it, we still do it in our heads whenever we see a picture of an actor or model in a different shape. As you can see, she’s in recovery, and she’s living her best year yet.

January 17, 2018

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeFGNjvFXLM/?taken-by=ddlovato

Lovato posted another picture from her vacation, and quite frankly, we cannot handle it. Now she had posted photos she took with her Snap and posted it on her Instagram, where you can see them on her Instastory. The first one is where she is lying down on her bed, and she’s showing off with her extra fat along with her stretch marks. The caption she put is “Stretch marks and extra fat…and yet I still love myself.” with hearts. In the second one is a boomerang and her pointing out towards her cellulite, and she puts and yet I still love myself. Third, she explains that the boomerang smoothed out her legs and explained that “she has 93% cellulite like other women do and don’t ever believe what you see on Instagram, What you see on Instagram isn’t always real. #iloveme.” She also posted a selfie, where you can see that she doesn’t have a thigh gap and yet she still loves herself. You can see them here.

Hollywood tells us every day what we should look like, dress like to consider us beautiful and when in doubt, that’s not the truth. We’re all beautiful in our skin, and quite frankly, we should take notes from Demi Lovato and learn to love ourselves even more. Personally, I love the fact that celebrities like Demi, are using their platforms to talk about how we should enjoy ourselves. Also, Demi doesn’t have a thigh gap, and that’s not stopping her, and that shouldn’t stop us from being ourselves.

Keep being you Demi!