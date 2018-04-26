Being confident isn’t easy, yet we have people who seem like that they have all the confidence in the world. We see what they want us to when it comes to the public eye, which is sometimes the struggle in the world full of someone telling us that we have to wear this specific brand, be a certain size to have someone interested in us and we can’t wear our hearts on our sleeves. If we do, then we’re automatically put into this category of ‘oh they’re naive’ or ‘it’s bad for you to wear your heart on your sleeve’ the reason why its bad is because then the world would know what exactly you’re feeling and would use that against you in some kind of way. One thing that the society doesn’t know is that you can feel confident while wearing your heart on your sleeve.

These are 5 ways to have that boost of confidence.

A new haircut

I know that this is overdone, but it helps someone to give an extra boost of confidence. It gives us something good to feel about and provides us with the lift. However, it has the be the right hairstyle since certain hairstyles often bring our confidence down, which is the opposite we need. Especially when we wear our hearts on our sleeves. So with a great new look, our self-confidence goes up, and it helps build that foundation.

Music

Music has a way to change our mood. We listen to music whenever we’re sad, mad, sad or happy and it helps bring your spirit up. There are thousands of different playlists on Spotify, Youtube, etc. that are mood boosters. On the other hand, you can always build your own playlist on Spotify or Youtube. However, some songs can help you feel beautiful in your own skin and help boost that self-confidence. Here are definitely songs that will help you feel empowered and will make you feel like you can tackle anything in the world:

Scars by Alessia Cara

Fight Song by Rachel Platten

King’s Dead by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake (to get rid of those haters)

Humble. by Kendrick Lamar

Stronger by Britney Spears

Sexy and I know it by LMFAO

Stronger (what doesn’t kill you) by Kelly Clarkson

Survivor by Destiny’s Child

Girl On Fire by Alicia Keys

Run the World by Queen B herself, Beyoncé

Fighter by Christina Aguilera

Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson

Bodak Yellow by Cardi B

New Rules by Dupa Lipa

by Dupa Lipa Q.U.E.E.N by Janelle Monáe

Sorry not Sorry & Confident by Demi Lovato

High Heels by JoJo

Needed Me by RiRi aka Rihanna

Remember The Name by Fort Minor

Any song that’s on the Creed soundtrack.

Any song by Bruno Mars

and there’s more, I promise.

Clothes

I know what you’re thinking, clothes can be the enemy. Which, yes that is true, but it can also help empower that. However, it depends what you’re planning. For example, you can be wearing a black dress, with those red pumps that you have been saving and with your little clutch and be feeling that self-confidence. I’m not saying to go and get those, if you don’t have the money and can’t wear high heels, just wear something that gives you that ‘I have a dinner date at seven, but I can still be a badass like I know that I am.’ See, society tends to forget that, even though you wear your heart on your sleeve, you can still feel like a badass and be one.

Quotes

You’re thinking, what can quotes do for me? Listen, I was the same until I found one that inspired me to be the badass that I am.

Having that one quote can make a big difference. Here’s why, if you’re feeling down, you can look at that quote and be like, I can get through this, and I can do this.

Drop the haters

Sometimes we have people around us that drag us down, and we get into a situation where we don’t want to be in. We don’t need that, okay? If someone is making you feel sorry for wearing your heart on your sleeve, say adios and remove them from your life completely. Talk to them about how they’re making you feel bad about yourself and uncomfortable because you do not need that kind of people in your life. Once that’s done, remove them from your social life. I’m talking about removing them from Facebook, stop following them on Twitter & Instagram, delete their number, delete any pictures you may have of that person or give them back to that person. At some point in our life, we need to cut ties with people who are toxic and are dragging us down because life is too short to waste on someone who isn’t improving your life any longer.