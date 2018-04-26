VIEW GALLERY

We all have our go-to stores when we go shopping for a major event. There’s Macy’s, Nordstrom and Boohoo to help us find a perfect outfit. With prom season upon us, it can be all the more hectic to find a gown in time while praying that no one else shows up in the same getup. YouTuber Amber Scholl ditched the conventional process when she took prom into her own hands, literally, and crafted a dress made out of a trash bag.

when someone calls you trashy, make a dress out of trash bags & prove them fabulously correct 🗑👸🏻🖤 #DIY ✨ pic.twitter.com/57twQm6vsV — Amber Scholl (@AmberScholl) April 22, 2018

Amber captioned her tweet with, “When someone calls you trashy, make a dress out of trash bags & prove them fabulously correct.” The tweet quickly went viral and now has almost 40,000 likes.

Amber pairs a sheer skirt with an off-the-shoulder bodice, embroidered with roses made out of the trash bags. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if retailers started carrying the gown. Prom dresses are notoriously expensive and not only is making a DIY dress better for your wallet, it’ll also benefit the environment.

In her YouTube tutorial, Amber creates roses out of trash bags and glues them all over a black bodysuit. Next, she takes a sheer skirt and layers more black roses on the edges. After several hours, she shows off the look in a full-length mirror.

This wasn’t Amber’s first DIY prom gown tutorial either. She went viral a few weeks ago for converting a $4 dress from Goodwill into another prom masterpiece. Her channel consists of lookbooks and hauls but what makes her stand out are the budget-friendly DIY and look-for-less tutorials. At almost two million subscribers, Amber shows how we don’t even have to leave our house to find the perfect prom outfit.