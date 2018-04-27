Between classes, homework, papers, exams and work having a life outside of the classroom seems nearly impossible. Finding the time, energy and willpower to live a balanced life can sometimes get the best of all of us after awhile.

It’s not always easy to live your best life, and during those times of high stress, anxiety and panic, there are certain things you can do when you feel a potential burnout our breakdown on the horizon.

During those moments where you feel like life is about to get the best of you, you can use these five tips on how to help you de-stress when life gets a bit cray-cray.

1. Seek Support

As a strong, independent boss lady, it can be hard to seek support or ask for help. But during those moments where you’re stressing like crazy, leaning on someone for some support is essential to maintaining your composure. Seeking support or help can be anyone from a therapist to a close friend or loved one who you trust. During those moments of anxiousness, being able to vent or seek help from those close to you will lower your chance of self-imploding when you’ve reached your limit.

2. Explore Your Passions & Hobbies

We’ve all got a laundry list of things to do and most of the time what winds up happening is we put all of our time and attention into focusing on our work and responsibilities. That results in little to no time spent on our hobbies and passions. The purpose of having hobbies and passions outside of work is that these activities help us de-stress and forget about our responsibilities and problems temporarily. If you’re growing irritable by the minute and feel a spaz attack coming, taking a moment to focus on a hobby or passion of yours can help you recenter. By spending a few hours weekly on things that bring you pleasure you’re giving your body and brain a chance to recharge and relax.

3. Get A Health Check

When we’re young, we often think that we are invincible and while our energy may be at an all-time high, making sure to check in with a doc to make sure everything is running smoothly is important. One of the first signs of burnout or something being wrong is usually physical so if you’ve noticed anything irregular that’s slowing you down, it could be due to stress or overworking yourself, in which case, an impromptu doctor’s visit should be in your imminent future.

4. Go On A Getaway

A quick trip to the shore. A day or two at a local bed and breakfast. A mini road trip to your neighboring county. Sometimes when life gets hectic and crazy, a change of scenery is the perfect way to de-stress. A day or two away from the BS is a great way to revitalize your spirit. Besides, whatever you leave behind can wait until Monday.

5. Switch Things Up

Developing a routine and schedule is essential to getting everything done. Often times what happens is after we create our stellar schedules and routines, we either wind up biting off more than we can chew or become so burnt out because we aren’t able to stay on top of things.

If you’re finding that you’re not checking as many things off your daily to-do list and it’s getting longer and longer by the day, a change may be in order. Take some time to do some rescheduling, crossing off and deleting the things that aren’t as important and switch up a routine or two. For example, perhaps you find that you’re more active and able to get more things done in the morning versus at night. Try and schedule your most important tasks of the day in the A.M., that way if you don’t get everything done you’ll feel somewhat accomplished knowing you got your most important things done. Also, taking some time to reward yourself sporadically helps keep the momentum and your morale up.