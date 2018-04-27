VIEW GALLERY

When we look back at our high school days, we might not remember much of the unnecessary drama or football games but prom is up there in terms of fond memories. There aren’t too many events we’d spend days to weeks poring over color schemes and Pinterest nail art for, and celebrities have proved to be just like us when it came to the experience. While some celebs who garnered fame early on have talked about missing out on prom, other celebrities experienced the once-in-a-lifetime event before their days in the limelight. Check out these throwback photos of Hollywood’s celebs, from what they wore to who they brought as dates.

Gigi and Bella Hadid

P R O M 2 0 1 3 pic.twitter.com/vbXzEQUhsf — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 26, 2013

Posing clearly came naturally to Gigi and Bella even in their pre-viral days.

Paris Jackson

Jackson ditched the traditional gown and wore a suit and boutonniere to her prom. She captioned her photo, “Only true friends dye their hair to match their gal’s prom gown.”

Ariel Winter

While we may be used to Winter confidently flaunting her body, she kept her prom attire classic with a navy lace gown.

Drake

In what needs to be deemed chaperone goals, Drake accompanied his cousin and her date to their Memphis prom.

Lauren Jauregui

https://www.instagram.com/p/oHcP9mskAR/?taken-by=laurenjauregui

Jauregui wore a simple red dress for her 2014 prom.

Elle Fanning

Fanning balanced high school with acting and when she had to miss her prom night for the Cannes Film Festival, her date flew out to France to get the all-iconic staircase shot with her. Luckily, the schedule conflict didn’t impact her from donning a formal gown.

Kylie Jenner

On Life with Kylie, the beauty mogul talked about how she never had the opportunity to go to prom as she was home-schooled. She made up for it, though, when she accompanied California student Albert Ochoa to his high school prom in 2017.

Lily-Rose Depp

Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp, wore a figure-hugging textured dress.

Presley Gerber

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFc04SpPzp3/?utm_source=ig_embed

Son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, Gerber attended his prom in 2016 and his ad-like prom photo shows how modeling runs in his blood.

Amandla Stenberg

Stenberg attended her prom with Jaden Smith and the two both donned dresses in muted tones.