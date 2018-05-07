It’s that dreadful time of year where students across the world are preparing themselves for the most hellish week of the school term-finals week. During finals, we are forced to put our lives (and new episodes of Riverdale) on pause and join the rest of the student body crammed in the library typing papers and participating in endless study sessions.

As we get closer to closing out the school year, the stress of passing all of our classes comes to a limit that seems insurmountable, especially during finals week. Stress during this time of the year is at an all-time high, so we’ve come up with five ways to avoid stress during finals and prevent a burnout.

1. Find your studying technique

We all study differently, so it’s essential to find the perfect studying technique that works for you and stick to it. During finals, your focus should be trying to absorb as much of the material as you can in a way that works best for you. Sometimes what happens is we join a study group or partner up with a classmate whose studying habits are completely opposite of what we are used to, and we wind up either not absorbing as much of the material as we could, or we waste time trying to adapt our habits to theirs and learning a new technique. Avoid spending your precious and limited time and find a studying pattern that works best for you so that way you can study as efficiently as possible.

2. Take a timeout

It can be tempting to want to spend as much time as you can in the library typing papers or studying, but that’s also the quickest way to amp up your stress levels. To avoid any additive stress, make it a point to take a timeout when you start to feel overwhelmed or anxious. Go for a quick walk, take a short social media break or call a loved one. Whatever you do, make sure that you’re scheduling timeouts when you start to feel overwhelmed to avoid a potential panic attack or meltdown.

3. Practice self-care

We’re sure the last thing on your mind is taking some much needed “me time” and relaxing with a face mask, a bath and a good book, but taking some time to practice a bit of self care everyday is a great way to remain calm, cool and collected-especially during a time when you’re more susceptible to massive amounts of stress. Carving out 30 minutes a day to just relax and focus on yourself is a great way to avoid stress during finals week.

4. Create a schedule

If ever there was a time to create and stay on top of a schedule it’s definitely during and around finals week. Because you’re on a bit of a time crunch, one of the most efficient ways to avoid stress and stay on top of things to plan ahead. Create a schedule that is realistic yet time efficient. Set timers for tasks and when you’re studying or writing, making sure to factor in meal times and a sufficient amount of sleep. By creating a schedule and using a calendar, you’re able to see what needs to be done and when so that way you can develop a plan of action for the forthcoming week and you’re not wasting time trying to figure out what needs to be done.

5. Stay on top of your regular routines

During finals week it can be so easy to throw your morning and nightly routines out the window to cram in getting as much work done as possible. Because our sole focus is school work, we tend to put off our usual routines, eating habits and sleep schedules temporarily until the end of the semester. However, when we switch up our routines and cut them off altogether, we run the risk of causing unwanted and unneeded stress not just to our bodies but to our minds. If you’re a clean eater who hits the gym every other day and you cut all of your usual activity out to study you wind up throwing your mind and body out of wack and in turn you’re not able to perform and study as well as you do. Avoid any potential stress by sticking to your normal routines as much as possible.