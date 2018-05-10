This week Dakota White, 19, was found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Sam Poss from Perry, Georgia. White and accomplice, Brandon Warren, 20, killed Poss in part of their suicide-murder pact back in October 2016 when they were 17 and 18 years old respectively. White and Warren wanted to see what it was like to kill someone before taking their own lives. A police tape of White was played in court of him detailing the murder.

According to the Washington Post, White and Warren lured Poss to White’s grandparents’ house through the internet. Poss had an affinity for computers and would regularly take apart his own computer and put it back together. The three most likely knew each other from Perry High School. White and Warren simply asked Poss for help with some computer game coding. He agreed to help the two. White said they targeted Poss because they knew he was nice, but ultimately he was picked randomly.

White detailed how he and Warren murdered Poss to the Perry police during a taped confession The two teens stabbed and strangled Poss to death. They later dumped his body in the woods nearby when they were unable to bury the body. He even brought the police to Poss’ body after his confession.

Dakota White is now in the courtroom, trial expected to start at 9:30am @13wmaznews pic.twitter.com/Zkl0u4RyS7 — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) May 8, 2018

Their motive for killing Poss? “Yeah, we just figured might as well, it came down to might as well see how it feels to kill someone before we kill ourselves,” White told the police. “We didn’t see no reason not to, we were about to die, what did we care for?”

This week White when on trial and was found guilty. His lawyer’s defense was that he was suffering from depression. Poss’ dad, Chrisitan Poss, two police officers a GBI agent were all brought to the stand. During the cross-examination, it made it clear that White killed Poss.

According to Washington Post, it took the jury 20 minuted of deliberation before they found White guilty on all counts including felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

This is the moment Judge Lukemire read the verdict on all six counts against Dakota White, now convicted in Houston Co. Superior Court of murdering Sam Poss. @13wmaznews pic.twitter.com/G7zMjjFl4u — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) May 9, 2018

Warren’s trial is slated to start next week.