When I was beginning college freshman year I went to an event with my mom; it was a 2016 convention in Las Vegas. The conference took place the week before my first day of college. At the time, my mindset was focused on starting college, tennis, making good friends at school, etc.… I didn’t go into it thinking I wanted to start a business in college. However, I fell in love with the energy, vision and people of Isagenix at the conference. What I loved most about it was the ability to create a lifestyle for yourself, and the financial freedom in helping people.

I am a huge fitness and health guru, and I went through a lot in high school with an eating disorder and exercise bulimia. Isagenix helped in bringing me out of that difficult time of my life, so I figured there was no reason why I shouldn’t share it with others.

In terms of getting started, you HAVE to start with your “why!” Why you are doing what you are doing is so important. You will not have a successful business unless you know the core of what you are doing. It’s important to have the core unshakable belief that your business is going to better someone else’s life. Find your “why” and stick to that – that will be what carries you through the naysayers and difficult times that come with starting a business.

My “why” is helping others love themselves and be proud of themselves, and knowing that it starts with what you put in your bodies. What you put in your body helps with your mind, heart, relationships and so much more. It’s not just about having that spring break bod.

Strengthening everything else in your life comes from being healthy inside and out, and the superfood nutrition I provide to others through my business gives us the energy to love others love ourselves. Take some time to think about your “why.” Write it down and put it somewhere you will see it every day. It will be so helpful in finding success in your business.

A lot of people say that the most challenging part of starting a business is just getting started. It’s so vital that you dive in and start – and know that tiny steps are so necessary. There is no such thing as overnight success, and no step is too small. I’ve also realized that the process of consistency over time is SO important. Anybody can get excited about something for a week, but it often takes consistent and personalized outreach and effort to bring people on board with your product or service. I’ve definitely learned this over the past year or so with my business!

Something else that’s helped me find success as a college entrepreneur is realizing that there’s no such thing as unnecessary time or time that can’t be used. Even if you have even five minutes, you CAN do something. You can send a quick message to a prospect or follow up with someone.

Just ingraining the idea in your mind that any opportunity is an opportunity to connect is so important because you never know where connections will come from. I’ve loved being a college entrepreneur so far, and I can’t wait to see what the next few years and beyond have in store for me!

To follow along on my journey, head to @anniebmayfield on Instagram.