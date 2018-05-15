VIEW GALLERY

Loren Gray is a famous social media superstar best known for her Musical.ly account “lorengray” created back in 2015. Since then she has taken social media by storm with over 11 million followers on Instagram, over 900 thousand followers on Twitter and most impressively 26 million followers on Musical.ly. She was featured in HRVY’s music video “Personal” in November of 2017 and in March of 2018 she signed a record label deal with Virgin Records.

Loren Gray Net Worth As Of 2018: $300,000

This actress, model, musician and dancer has already accomplished so much with having a net worth of $300 thousand at only 16-years-old.

The Early Years

Loren Gray Beech was born in Pennsylvania in April of 2002. She has since moved to Los Angels to further pursue her career. She lives with her mother who has her own Instagram account “lorens.mom” with just over 300 thousand followers. Her dad also has an account “reallylorensdad” which has almost 200 thousand followers. Loren also has a half sister named Jordan who is eight years older than Loren, but they do not keep in contact. It is also rumored that her parents are divorced but on May 10th her mother posted an anniversary post with Loren’s dad in the post she wrote, “I know the internet thinks we are divorced so I thought I’d throw this up and say thank you for always making me laugh and for understanding that I am always right.” Loren keeps her family life very private by not publicly announcing her parents names as well as avoiding addressing any divorce rumors.

2015-2016

Loren started her fame when she created her Musical.ly account in 2015 at just 13-years-old, but has since gained more following on her other social media platforms, Youtube channel and her recent record label signing with Virgin Records. She has two Instagram accounts “loren” with 11 million followers as well as “lorenxgray” with just over four million followers. She has been featured in Seventeen Magazine for her fame with Musical.ly as well as Teen Vogue for her fashion at award shows. Loren was also nominated for Teen Choice Award for Choice Muser in 2016 as well as Shorty Award for Muser of the year.

2017-Present

Loren earns her money from the views she gets on her social media accounts. She created her YouTube account where she posts makeup and hair tutorials, vlogs and other fashion and lifestyle videos. Her most popular videos “Recreating My Old Look!!,” “Being A Dissappointment” and her cover of Dua Lipa’s hit “New Rules” all have reached over five million views each. She also runs two Instagram accounts for her dogs Angel, “angelpom” and Smudge “smudgeepom” which collectively have over 800 thousand followers. Loren was featured in HRVY’s music video “Personal,” in which she did not sing, but was the main character in the video. Loren will also be receiving another source of income when she releases music with her record label.

What’s next for Loren Gray? She will continue to be her quirky teenage self posting selfies and goofy videos while also working on releasing her own music.