The idea of traveling to a foreign country for the first time by yourself is enough to freak anyone out. If you’re having a meltdown and second-guessing taking your first major trip abroad you’re not alone. It’s common to feel nervous and anxious when taking such a big trip.

Being completely packed is only half the battle in preparation for your first solo trip abroad. Getting yourself mentally prepared to travel overseas for the first time is equally important and can better help prep you on what to expect, put your mind at ease and help make your trip away as enjoyable as possible.

Here are five ways to help prepare you for your first time traveling abroad.

1. Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone

The idea of doing something you usually wouldn’t do is pretty intimidating and even more so when you’re in a different country. The great part though about trying something new and stepping out of your comfort zone while you’re away from home is that you’re able to really push yourself and test your limits. Not only will you always remember the time you skydived or went ziplining in a foreign country, doing something different and that makes you uncomfortable at first will build confidence.

2. Have A Plan

Make a list of all your “Must-Do’s” before arriving to your destination to ensure that you get the most out of your trip. Doing your research and coming up with some sort of an itinerary beforehand ensures that you’ll accomplish everything you wanted to do while being away.

3. Get Plenty of Sleep

Avoid jet lag and tiredness by getting plenty of sleep. No one wants to spend their precious time away sleeping, but when you’re traveling abroad, it’s essential to get plenty of rest to ensure you don’t throw your body out of whack – especially when you’re literally living in a different time zone temporarily. Even if you’re dead tired if it’s mid-day you have to power through the jetlag to make sure you don’t spend the rest of the trip sleeping during the day and going out at night.

4. Bring The Comforts Of Home With You

Packing little mementos that remind you of home is a great way to ensure that you don’t get homesick while you’re away. Traveling abroad is a once in a lifetime experience that you’ll want to treasure for the rest of your life and if you are the type to get homesick, bringing things from home is a great way to avoid those moments of homesickness.

5. Take Some Time To Recharge

Your body needs rest and time to recharge so whether you’re away for business or pleasure, set aside some time to relax at some point and soak in your time away.