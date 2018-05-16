A Woman Was Fired For Bring Laxative Laced Brownies To Work

We all have co-workers we don’t get along with, it’s part of life. But when one of them moves on to another job, it’s better to just sit back and relax instead of poisoning them during their going away party. This woman in Adrian, Michigan decided to go with the latter and bring laxative filled brownies to her co-workers going away party.

Reportedly an employee tipped off the higher-ups that the 47-year-old woman tampered with the brownies. They called the authorities and confiscated the brownies before anyone could consume them.

At first, the woman denied putting laxatives in the brownies. But when authorities told her that the brownies would be “forensically-tested for tampering” she admitted to baking a cube of laxative in the batter.

Other employees at the company said that the woman and the employee who was leaving had previous tensions. The police never learned the root of their fight, but clearly, the woman still harbors negative feelings about her now former co-worker.

“A lot of times you see it in movies or TV shows where someone tries to do this or play a joke, but it’s very serious,” Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart told Ann Arbor Times. “It’s a criminal act.”

“… There’s just so much going on in the world, to create a problem like this is unnecessary and it’s criminal,” he said.

No charges have been pressed against the woman, but she did lose her job. If someone consumed the brownies the outcome of this situation would be vastly different, Hart said.

No matter what your true feelings are towards an employee don’t try and lace their food with anything.