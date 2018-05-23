H&M’s First Pride Collection Is Absolutely Incredible

VIEW GALLERY

Start planning your trip to the mall now, because H&M is about to release a line of clothing and accessories that are tailored towards showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. The products in this ’70s-inspired pride collection will capture your attention with rainbow and pastel colors, as well as inspirational graphic prints about equality, pride, and love. The line will feature tops, shorts, jeans, sweatshirts, hats, fanny packs and socks.

Here’s the best part: ten percent of the proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to the United Nations Human Rights Office Free & Equal campaign.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjGd2e6lte7/?tagged=prideoutloud

This is the first time that H&M has created a line of clothing to specifically acknowledge and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, so it is a noteworthy step forward for the brand as far as its ability to promote social awareness and inclusivity. Spokesperson Emily Scarlett stated, “Equality, diversity, and inclusivity have been deeply rooted in our values for a long time” and explained that the pride collection would simultaneously celebrate diversity and “the joy of fashion.”

Andreas Lowenstam, the head of men’s wear design, also spoke up about the company’s stance on same-sex relationships: “H&M believes in everybody’s right to love who they want. We hope people can use H&M’s Pride collection to celebrate their belief in equal love.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjGl0XwgIRX/?tagged=prideoutloud

In order to promote its new line, H&M has partnered up with Out Magazine–which promotes gay and lesbian travel, fashion and culture–to create the Pride Out Loud campaign. This campaign is promoted by many noteworthy names, including Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, model and activist Gabrielle Richardson, and musician Shaun Ross.

H&M’s new line made its debut on the night of May 22 at The Freehold in Brooklyn, New York. Guests were able to enjoy Pride-themed beverages and cuisine, a rainbow arch, a photo booth, colorful lighting and a performance by rapper and drag entertainer Aja.

Though you can’t buy these fantastic fashions just yet, the collection and campaign are both set to officially come out on May 31. This release is timed perfectly, falling right before the beginning of Pride Month, which is celebrated annually each June.