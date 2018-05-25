VIEW GALLERY

Last night Nicki Minaj tweeted that she is going to help her fans with the cost of their education. The rules in place to receive some green is simple, tweet with the hashtag #StudentOfTheGame and say how much money you need exactly and what that money will be going towards. To know if you’ve won Minaj will favorite your tweet and DM you with info.

Ok just send one tweet w|hashtag #StudentOfTheGame saying how much $ you need & what it’s for. All $ will b paid directly towards the tuition, books, etc. I’ll fave ur tweet & DM you if you’ve been chosen, for more info. Not every faved tweet will get a DM. ♥️🦄🙏🏽♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2018

She made it clear that not every tweet that she hits the like button will be getting a DM. Don’t worry if you’re just seeing this, you can still possibly get in on Minaj’s scholarship. She said to give her at least three days for a DM confirmation. Based on that Minaj will stop DMing people on May 27.

Guys, give me up to 3 days for your dm confirmation. ♥️ https://t.co/QqjaAMnJ6Q — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2018

This isn’t some random thing that Minaj decided to do on a whim, she’s done this beforehand. Last year she helped pay off some fans’ college tuition, student loans and textbooks. From there Minaj decided to start a charity to keep giving and helping out her fans financially pursue higher education.

Last year she shared a screenshot of her payments to the fans on her Instagram announcing that she will be launching a charity.

The hashtag #StudentOfTheGame is filled with students vying for a DM by Minaj. Students have been sharing their acceptance letters, graduation photos and grades. The hashtag was at one point trending in the United States.

#StudentOfTheGame Hi Miss Nicki♥️ I recently graduated from GSU w/ honors. I now plan to pursue Family Medicine! My parents aren’t financially able to help. Med school is on average about $170K but any little thing would help! Thank you for presenting this opportunity🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XIrkoAFApy — 👠Mama J👑 (@iVirgo_911) May 25, 2018

#StudentOfTheGame Hi @NICKIMINAJ I'm your fan from Kenya. I've been accepted @UlsterUni in Ireland to study for a masters in Gender, Conflict and Human Rights. Tuition is €11680 loosely $10000. I'd appreciate any help❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/DdQMrsQGZb — Vivianne Ouya (@OuyaVivianne) May 25, 2018

Came out of undergrad with a 4.0 GPA from @WileyCollege, & blessed with an acceptance to Northwestern University @MedillSports in the fall to pursue my masters in Journalism. Tuition is $73k😬 But I’ve been waiting on this moment 4 life…💯💎 #StudentOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/Uasl3n8oi5 — Andre Earls (@AndreReports) May 25, 2018

Hey @NICKIMINAJ ! I’m a nursing student at Hampton University and I’m in need of 5k in order to successfully complete my summer program. I’d greatly appreciate the help. 💕 #StudentOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/biWu0vusBN — Bae-na (@ShaynaaCeciliaa) May 25, 2018

I was pregnant last fall & 8 days after giving birth I went back to school for my last semester. I just graduated on May 5th with honors. My scholarships did not cover summer classes, which was a req. at my school. Anything will help, Queen 🦄💕 #StudentOfTheGame @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/YuBx2y80lz — Tiff (@tiffanieyonelli) May 25, 2018

Minaj hasn’t announced any recipients, but we know whichever students she picks they’ll be worthy winners.