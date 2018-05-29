While there are in fact an abundant amount of benefits to meditation, the idea of sitting in a room with oneself and humming for 30 minutes is excruciatingly unappealing for those that get bored easily. Numerous articles will tell you that “Happier people meditate every day.” However, there is a large misconception to the idea of meditation. Everyone is so busy trying to figure out how to meditate and how to stay meditating, but forget that meditation can be unique to whoever does it. So, in order to ease the pain of the idea of meditation, here is a guide on how to meditate in a way that will make you be willing to do it again.

1. You don’t have to sit in your room and say “Ohhmmmm.”

The most common perception of meditating is the visual image of sitting with your eyes closed and legs crossed humming and hoping to reach some form of relaxation. However, everyone is different. The same path of relaxation will not be the same for every person. There is no wrong way to meditate. Meditation is whatever you make i:)

t, as long as it is focusing on your own personal goal of concentration, relaxation, or whatever reason that you started meditating. Someone might be at their most relaxed state while writing, or painting, or climbing a tree. It all depends on one’s own preference. Maybe you are at your most relaxed state lying on the floor with your eyes closed and listening to Drake‘s new album. The key is to not do anything that you do not want to do.

2. You don’t have to meditate for an hour or even 30 minutes

There is a reason why people made High-intensity interval training workouts. They are quick and can have the same health benefits of one-hour workouts. The time that one takes to meditate depends on how much that person wants to meditate for the day. That’s it. There is no rule that says you have to meditate for x amount of minutes. Some people make it a goal to meditate longer every time that they do it, others only meditate about 5 minutes a day. It all depends on what is comfortable for you. If that means closing your eyes for 3 minutes and just breathing and not thinking of anything, and you’re still willing to do it the next day, then great! There are no rules, you are the creator of your own meditation schedule.

3. You don’t have to “think about nothing”

Picture this. You are laying on your stomach overlooking the top of a cliff. You are in no danger of falling, and below you, there is a wide flowing river banking an endless forest of evergreen trees that stretch out for miles. You can hear the roaring of the river, and the air smells like Christmas trees. Birds chirp with the sunrise. A breeze floats above you rustling your hair, and the soft heat of the sun warms your skin. There. I just meditated. There are so many forms of meditation, the form above is known as visualization meditation. You can create your own personal world of relaxation. Maybe you’re on the beach, maybe you’re floating in space. Whatever world makes you feel the most at peace is the one for you to imagine. Of course, you could always just think about nothing and focus on your breathing, but this may not apply to everyone. Remembering that meditation is what you make it, is the key to consistently meditating and reaping the benefits of meditation.

4. You can try meditation apps

There are plenty of ways to stay consistent in meditating. You could make a calendar, or set a reminder on your phone, or just mentally check in with yourself to meditate for the day. However, there are an abundant amount of apps out there to aid you on your meditation journey. A few helpful meditation apps that are perfect for personalizing your meditation experience are Enso, Headspace, Simple Habit, and Calm. Some of the apps offer complete freedom and allow you to personalize when, and how long you want to meditate; while others give a more structured approach and are goal oriented.

5. Think about why you are meditating

A part of consistent meditation is reminding yourself of what you can gain from it. Maybe you want to focus more on school or work or get a more restful night of sleep. Maybe you are trying to achieve all of the constantly listed health benefits of meditation. Whatever you are trying to achieve, remembering this goal and placing it in a mindset of importance can be crucial to ensuring that you stay consistent with how often you meditate, whether you are meditating ideally every day, or whether you are making it a goal to meditate once a week.

Overall, no one can tell you how to correctly meditate. The process is all your own, being that your goal and what makes you feel relaxed or more focused is going to be different than your next door neighbor’s. Meditation does not have to be a boring drawn out chore. So go forth and have fun meditating!