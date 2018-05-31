VIEW GALLERY

OG beauty influencer and skin-care encyclopedia Paula Bagoun sat down with Refinery29 to talk all thing beauty and her new products for Paula’s Choice that are dropping.

The beauty guru knows so much about what works and what doesn’t because of research. “I have no beliefs, per se. I’m agnostic: it’s either in the research or it isn’t,” she told Refinery29.

With a heavy heart, I have to report that Bagoun “hates” sheet masks. “They’re a waste of time. Even a well-formulated one is a waste of time,” she said. “Ingredients are going to penetrate based on their molecular size. Nothing else. Having that sheet on your face does not form enough of a barrier. It’s bullshit that the sheet helps ingredients absorb.”

“I would rather you floss your teeth than bother with a sheet mask,” she said. So there you have it, sheet masks are a waste of time and don’t really do anything.

For anyone who is unfamiliar with sheet masks, they’re thin pieces of fabric that are soaked in serum. The fabric is cut into a face shape and has openings for your eyes, mouth and a slt to go over your nose. Quality of sheet masks depend on the quality of fabric and serum.

You are supposed to leave the mask on for 20-30 minutes. Then you just peel it off and pat the excess serum into your face. They originated in South Korea and when K-beauty became trendy in the U.S. so did sheet masks.

Sheet masks weren’t the only thing Begoun dislikes. She also thinks eye creams, peel-off masks and long intricate skincare regimes.

The reasoning behind her dislike for this staple beauty products is in the research and how much they actually benefit your skin. Bagoun’s beauty outlook is no-frills totalitarian. If something isn’t beneficial, don’t use it. How you find out if it’s beneficial is the ingredients. Simple. Easy. No frills.

The other skincare advice she told Refinery29 is that your skincare routine should be centered around protecting, cleansing and exfoliating.