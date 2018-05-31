VIEW GALLERY

June 1 marks the first day of Pride Month. With many different events going on this month, Sephora is adding one more to the list. Sephora is launching free makeup classes for the transgender community. They decided to create a safe space for their customers with a class called, “Bold Beauty for the Transgender Community.” Here’s what you need to know about the class and what all it offers both physically and mentally to their customers and employees.

Bold Beauty For The Transgender Community

This complimentary 90-minute makeup class will be taught by Sephora employees who are either “trans-sensitive” or those who are apart of the transgender community themselves. The class will offer personalized skincare tips and tricks, application techniques and complexion tips like shade matching and color correcting designed specifically for “clients of all gender expressions,” according to a company press release. The classes will be interactive workshops where the customers will not only be able to learn the tricks of the trade but also interact with those in their community.

Not only will this give the customers a chance to feel comfortable in their own skin, but also offer a sense of pride and joy to the beauty advisors conducting these workshops. They are able to spread their knowledge through first-hand experiences with themselves or customers they have helped in the past.

Breaking Boundaries With Makeup

Sephora has been working on the inclusion of all genders and gender non-binary customers for quite some time now. They have started targeting consumers all across the gender spectrum, by carrying brands that support this transition and are creating makeup to move along with it. Brands like Mac and Covergirl are have been using marketing campaigns to show gender-inclusivity within their brands. Clinique, a popular brand carried in Sephora, has recently considered all their products to also be for trans women, gender non-conforming people and cisgender or non-transgender men.

Sephora even hosted a makeup class using model Isis King, a transgender woman as their canvas. Isis King has been seen on TV shows like “Americas Next Top Model,” and is working as a breakthrough model and actress representing the transgender community.

Sephora Stands

Sephora has also created a program called, “Classes for Confidence,” a series of social impact initiatives to “help inspire confidence and fearlessness in individuals facing major life changes,” according to the Sephora stands website. In addition to the makeup workshops, Sephora will be uploading how-to video tutorials on their YouTube channel. The videos will also be lead by transgender Sephora beauty employees. Tutorials start beginning of June 2018.

“Sephora Stands is dedicated to supporting diversity and inclusion in all of its social impact programming,” said Corrie Conrad, Sephora’s Head of Social Impact and Sustainability, in a press release. “At Sephora, we believe beauty is yours to define and ours to celebrate.”