Iconic American designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City on 10:20 A.M ET on June 5th, 2018. Spade was 55 years old. Her death appears to have been a suicide.

Kate Spade was born Katherine Noel Frances Valentine Brosnahan Spade in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended an all-girls high school and graduated with a degree in journalism from Arizona State University in 1985 where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Spade began her career with the fashion magazine Mademoiselle in Manhattan where she met and began a relationship with Andy Spade–the brother of comic and previous SNL cast member, David Spade. The couple was married in 1994 and in February 2005, Valentine gave birth to her only child, Frances Beatrix Spade. Spade was also the aunt of actress Rachel Brosnahan.

In 1993, Kate and Andy Spade launched the now famous Kate Spade handbags. The company is best known for the feminine yet sensible handbags, bright colors, and dazzling accessories. Today, Kate Spade New York has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the nation and over 175 international locations. In May 2017, Coach, Inc. acquired Kate Spade New York for 2.4 billion dollars.

Spade also co-founded Frances Valentine–a handbag and footwear brand named in honor of her daughter. The brand launched in February 2016. She was so committed to the brand that she stated in interviews that her surname had been changed from Spade to Valentine.

An outpouring of love and emotion has emerged across social media in response to the death of the designer from celebrities, friends of Spade and heartbroken fashion-lovers.

The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started. And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news. https://t.co/teisqU6JK8 — Liz Lange (@lizlange) June 5, 2018

💔 Kate Spade. For her family and friends 🙏🏼 A reminder "success" does not equal happiness. Depression does not care about your age, status or bank account. There are people here to help, #SuicidePrevention @800273TALK pic.twitter.com/npb1liqIE0 — Pete Halvorsen (@petehalvorsen) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I’m crushed to hear about her passing. Suicide isn’t “the easy way out” and shouldn’t be mocked. My heart goes out to her family & team today 😭💕 — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) June 5, 2018

On the Kate Spade news, a reminder…for those of you feeling like the world is hopeless and no one is listening please remember, you're loved and needed, and there's help out there. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 5, 2018

I feel so sick. Kate Spade was a genius and she changed the course of contemporary fashion. — Sarah Solomon (@sarahsolfails) June 5, 2018

I am so saddened to hear about Kate Spade. My thoughts are with her family and friends at such a devastating time ❤️ — Victoria (@inthefrow) June 5, 2018

everyone remembers their first kate spade. rip. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 5, 2018

Absolutely heartbroken over Kate Spade's passing. The world is a little less colourful. pic.twitter.com/VuBEnvK0dd — Kate Headley (@MsCommuniKate) June 5, 2018

Rest in peace to a woman who reminded us to be bright, bold–and always show our sparkle. Her legacy and beautiful designs will continue to live on and influence fashion forever.

“In order to lead a fascinating life, one brimming with art, music, intrigue, and romance, you must surround yourself with precisely those things.” -Kate Spade (December 24, 1962–June 5, 2018)

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text ‘Home’ to 741741.