Today President Donald Trump granted clemency to Alice Johnson, an 83-year-old grandma serving a life sentence for a first time drug offense. The clemency comes after Kim Kardashian met with Trump at the White House and has vocally supported Clemency for Johnson online and through legal action.

Kardashian tweeted that her clemency was the “best news ever” and that she’s grateful for everyone involved.

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

One of the biggest criticism about Kardashian’s activism is that she didn’t utilize or highlight prison reform organizations who have been working towards reform for much longer than her.

She acknowledged this in a third tweet today by saying that she will continue her activism by linking up with these organizations.

I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts from cocaine trafficking in Memphis. She was not eligible for parole despite this being her first-time nonviolent drug offense. She was sentenced in 1997 and has been in prison for more than 20 years.

A week ago on Johnson’s birthday Kardashian and her team of lawyers descended on the White House to talk to the president about prison reform and granting Johnson clemency.

“It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense,” Kardashian tweeted. “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life,” she tweeted afterward.

After the meeting, Kardashian explained to Mic how their meeting went. She said that Trump “really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice. He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

Kim Kardashian West: Her fight to free Alice Johnson

Mic’s initial video about Johnson’s situation is how Kardashian came to learn about Johnson’s lifetime sentence. After seeing that video Kardashian knew she had to do something to see if she could help Johnson’s situation.

Johnson will be released from prison after 21 years behind bars. Mic reports that while in prison she focused on rehabilitation. She became a role model, mentor, playwright and minister. Because her behavior was so good she was able to partake in a program to video chat with people outside of prison. She used this program to take to universities and companies about her situation.