Not everyone is thrilled with the changes to the Miss America pageant.

Gretchen Carlson, Miss America 1989 and chair of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization, shared this week that they are scrapping the swimsuit competition and “revamping” the evening gown portion of the annual event.

“We are no longer a pageant. We are a competition,” she said on Good Morning America. “We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That’s huge. And that means we will no longer have a swimsuit competition.”

Carlson explained that they hoped this change would focus on positive attributes other than looks and inspire more women to participate, but many former contestants feel that there was nothing wrong with their bikinis.

“# MissAmerica will cease to exist without the swimsuit and evening gown competitions,” said former Miss Ohio USA Madison Gesiotto on Twitter. “Nobody will watch!!! It’s okay to be proud of both inner and outer beauty. They are not mutually exclusive.”

Kendall Morris, a former Miss Texas, revealed she had “mixed feelings” about the decision in a statement on Twitter.

“I have experienced firsthand the benefits of the fitness portion through receiving scholarship money and working with trainers who volunteered their time to teach me how to eat healthy and exercise, not just for 15 seconds onstage but for life,” she shared.

Ericka Dunlap, who won the Miss America crown in 2004, also felt it was unnecessary to remove the bathing suit portion.

“But the reality is…EVERY DAY IS A BEAUTY PAGEANT! Everyone is judged on their appearance at some point during the day,” she explained. “Beyond personality or clothing, Miss America is an exceptionally disciplined, talented, intelligent and aware modern woman.”

Check out some of the other negative reactions from former beauty queens below.

