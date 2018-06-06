VIEW GALLERY

Ocean’s 8 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year for its revival of the film series. It’s been almost 10 years since Ocean’s 13 and Ocean’s 8 takes it to a whole different route. This sequel focuses on the main roles of the heist group being all women.

In the past, the Ocean’s film franchise has focused mostly on men as the main roles of the heist groups since the series first started in 1960. Ocean’s 8 has faced criticism from fans of the films and some have doubts about how well the film will do.

Last night, at the Ocean’s 8 NYC premiere hosted at Alice Tully Hall, proved haters and even some fans wrong with the film already gaining extreme hype especially seeing the cast all together for the first time off the screen. Let’s take a look at all the looks that were served at the Ocean’s 8 red carpet premiere.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the big screen. The star wore a shimmery, Elie Saab dress accompanied by silver jewelry.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson rocked this neon green Prada dress with a small purse, leaving the jewelry at home.

Anne Hathaway

The lovely Anne Hathaway stunned the carpet with a Jean Paul Gaultier dress with some bling and a black purse.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina, a semi-newcomer to the big screen but no stranger to fans for her comedic style, wore a gorgeous long white gown by Reem Acra.

Rihanna

Rihanna took the carpet with a Givenchy purple, wavy dress draped over her.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett dressed in a blinged out pants-suit from Missoni.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter, award-winning actress, dressed in an all black Vivienne Westwood slit dress.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling blinged out in a shiny black Prabal Gurung dress framing it with simple silver jewelry.

Catch these dazzling, badass women on the big screen when Ocean’s 8 comes hits theaters on June 8th.