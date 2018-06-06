What Eye Shadow Palette Is Perfect For Your Zodiac Sign?

Are you dreamy Pisces that can rock sparkling glitters and shimmers, or a warm Cancer that can awe a crowd with soft tones and pops of color? Find out which eyeshadow palette best exemplifies your sign below.

Aries – Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

Aries continuously brings fiery energy to the table. What better way to exemplify their trailblazing and energetic attitude than with the Urban Decay Naked Heat palette? The energized and bold scorching colors of this palette will definitely compliment the heat that follows every Aries.

Taurus – Too Faced Peaches And Cream Just Peachy Matte Eyeshadow Palette

The patient and dedicated nature of a true Taurus is the perfect candidate for mastering this matte palette by Too Faced. The peachy and earthy colors within this palette will definitely ignite the soulful eyes of a Taurus.

Gemini – Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette

What better palette would work for a Gemini other than one from Too Faced? (Just kidding) However, the contrast between bright and popping glitters and ethereal dark colors perfectly exemplifies the sometimes indecisive yet always ready for action, fabulous nature of a Gemini.

Cancer – Tarte Be A Mermaid And Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette

This palette is perfect for any water sign but fits Cancer especially. The warm and shimmering colors of this palette personify that caring and sparkling Cancer that brightens the lives of everyone that they meet.

Leo – Too Faced Glitter Bomb Prismatic Eyeshadow Palette

Glitter bomb is the literal definition of a Leo. The glamour and sheen of this palette emphasize the bold and leadership energy that a Leo brings every time they walk into a room.

Virgo – Marc Jacobs Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette In Socialeyes

The analytical and witty Virgo is destined to turn heads with this palette. The bold glitters mixed with smoky eye vibes will aid any Virgo in directing others with style.

Libra – Tarte Tarteist Pro Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette

The balance between glitter and mattes, as well as earthy tones and audacious shades, mimic the balanced and sincere persona of a Libra. Flaunt this palette Libra as you boldly battle for equilibrium!

Scorpio – Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette

This palette is intense, just like the gaze of an enigmatic Scorpio. This mysterious smoky eye palette will perfectly compliment the aura of any Scorpio that conquers it.

Saggitarius – Tarte AspynxTarte Eye and Cheek Palette

Not only do the dynamic colors of this palette exemplify the flighty and strong Sagittarius, but the names do as well. A Sagittarius is known for their consistent craving for adventure. Colors like wanderlust will give them the curious energy they will need to embark on their next journey.

Capricorn – Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette

Capricorns perfectly master an energy of fearlessness while still maintaining practicality. This eyeshadow palette gives off the exact same energy and has the capacity to embolden the determined face of a Capricorn on another one of their carefully planned missions of slaying the game.

Aquarius – Urban Decay Beached Eyeshadow Palette

Aquarians love to live a carefree and spontaneous lifestyle. What better way to spend this lifestyle while wearing “Beached” on the beach? These gleaming shimmers paired with sandy tones will put the Aquarius into a mood for living the laid back lavish lifestyle that they deserve.

Pisces – Fenty Beauty Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette

Pisces are dreamers that reach toward the sky unafraid to touch the galaxy. For this reason, the Fenty Beauty Galaxy palette with it’s out of this world shades is the best for the Pisces’ that refuse to think inside of the box.

Each Zodiac sign contains masterful qualities that will only be emphasized by whichever palette they decide to rock. Whether you’re an adventure driven Saggitarius or a smoldering Scorpio, these specific palettes are sure to bring out the best qualities of your sign.