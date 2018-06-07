After a long day of work or a crazy weekend with your friends all you want to do is get a good night’s rest. However, sometimes falling asleep seems more like a chore than a relaxing end of your day. Your mind might be racing, or your body is just too awake to hit the hay, either way, we have found five of the best sleep hacks for you to try to get the best night’s sleep you have ever had.

Coffee Stops At 2 P.M.

Coffee is a staple for many people’s long work days. It also is used as an afternoon pick-me-up on those days when just one cup wasn’t enough. However, drinking coffee too late in the day can hinder your ability to sleep later in the evening. The amount it takes for the average person to get rid of half the caffeine in their body takes around five to seven hours. That means to get rid of almost all the caffeine it takes about 10 hours.

Keeping your last cup of coffee around 2p.m. will help ensure that a majority of the energy coffee gave you throughout the day will be out of your system by the time you go to bed.

Keep It Cool

When you sleep your body’s temperature drops for you to get to REM sleep. If the room is too warm, it can actually affect the way your body stays asleep and keep you up throughout the night. Try setting your thermostat from anywhere between 68 to 70 degrees to ensure your body temperature stays where it should be.

Turning down the air can also mean your feet get cold, and no one likes to have cold feet when they’re trying to fall asleep. If this is you, put on a pair of fuzzy socks for a bit to warm up your toes and help you get to sleep faster.

Workout Earlier

Studies have shown that people who workout on a regular basis sleep better and feel more alert during the day. However, if you exercise late at night and try to go straight to bed your body will still be too hyped up to fall asleep. Try working out in the morning or right after work, that way your body will have time to cool down and relax before you hit the pillow.

If you do decide to workout later than expected, try low impact exercises and more calming workouts like yoga or pilates to still get your heart rate up but keep you more relaxed than your regular lifting session.

Background Noise

If you have been tossing and turning and still can’t get to sleep, try putting on some calming music or a fan to help you sleep. Turning on one of these will lower your heart rate and help you not only get to sleep but have a better nights sleep as well.

There are tons of different sleep sound apps you can download that are made just for this. Listen to calming waves on the beach or a tropical rainstorm right out of the speakers of your phone.

Melatonin

Melatonin is your bodies natural hormone that helps regulate sleep. Some people have more than others, and that could be why you’re having a hard time falling asleep. You can buy melatonin at your local CVS or grocery store for an affordable price. Adding one or two of these every night can help your body naturally get back into a better sleeping habit.

You can also check out different brands of melatonin here to see which works best for you and have the best night’s sleep you’ve ever had.