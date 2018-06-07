VIEW GALLERY

In March there were rumors that Hot Felon a.k.a. Jeremy Meeks and Topshop Heiress, Chloe Green were expecting. They announced today that Green has given birth to a baby boy. Both parents posted the same photo and captions to their personal Instagrams.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green. Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Jeremy & Chloe.”

Green, 27, and Meeks are currently engaged with plans to get married. This is Green’s first child and Meeks’ second child. He has his first son, Jeremy Meeks Jr., with his estranged ex-wife Melissa Meeks. There is drama between Jeremy and Melissa over child support and abandonment.

They were married for eight and a half years and when Jeremy was in prison. In 2014 he was arrested for firearm possession. His mugshot went viral for how hot he looked in it and has since been dubbed as “hot felon.” When he was released two years later he signed to a modeling agency and was linked to Green. The two spent the summer of 2017 together cuddling and canoodling. Meanwhile, Jeremy and Melissa were still technically married. Melissa filed for divorce in October 2017.

It took a while for the two to settle on a child support agreement. Melissa alluded that Jeremy is only with Green because he’s fame hungry and a gold digger. They finally came to an agreement that Meeks has to pay $1,000 monthly and spend 30% of the month with his son.

Green is the daughter of Philip and Tina Green. Tina is the owner of the Arcadia Group, which owns Topshop, Topman and a few other British stores. Philip is the CEO of the company. He has a net worth of $5.36 billion and Green’s mom is the second wealthiest Englishwoman with a net worth of $7.05 billion.

Green and her brother Brandon are the sole heirs of the Arcadia Group. Green’s life is pretty lavish with her dad throwing them million dollar parties, jetting on her family’s private jet or sailing on her family’s $140 million yacht.

When these two do get married it will be, no doubt, lavish and extra af. Congratulations to the new parents.