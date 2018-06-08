Today, June 8, CNN confirmed that chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain has died from apparent suicide. The 61-year-old was in France filming for his show Parts Unknown.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Parts Unknown wasn’t the only food show that Bourdain hosted. The acclaimed celebrity chef and TV host was first introduced to the world in 2002 on A Cook’s Tour. From A Cook’s Tour to Parts Unkown, Bourdain has taken his fans around the world for the last 16 years. The cornerstone for his shows was culture and cuisine. He wanted to show his audience the joys and hardships of traveling but not that it was impossible. Bourdain took the westernized “fear” out of traveling to an unfamiliar place.

Let’s take a look at Bourdain’s best TV shows.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005-2012)

This was Bourdain’s second TV show and the one that really put him on the map. For nine seasons he traveled the world and showed his fans first hand the culture and cuisine from around the world. Out of the 149 episodes, there has to be at least one that will blow your mind.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unkown (2013-2018)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0st2H8cOXw&t=6s

Bourdain’s last hosted TV show is a can’t miss. Similar to his previous formats, in this TV documentary series Bourdain travels the world connecting culture, cuisine and politics. He took his audience to countries and cities that are not normally highlighted for their cuisine. Parts Unknown has won five Emmy’s and a Peabody Award.

The Layover (2011-2013)

For three seasons Bourdain showed viewers the best places to go eat, see and inhabit when they only have a day or two in a city. He would break down every hour that he had and how you should fill those hours to take in the city to the fullest.

A Cook’s Tour (2002-2003)

Bourdain’s New York Times bestselling memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly was so good that Food Network offered him a TV show. A Cook’s Tour was born and so was Bourdain’s television career. For two seasons Bourdain traveled where no celebrity chefs have gone.