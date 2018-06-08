Halsey’s Top 10 Hairstyles & Best Looks

VIEW GALLERY

Halsey has captured our attention for the past few years–from being the song of the year in frat houses with her Chainsmokers’ collab “Closer” to dating the sultry bad boy G-Easy, it is safe to say Halsey keeps us on our toes. Last week she debuted a new long blonde hairstyle just in time for her Good Morning America performance before rocking NYC’s Gov Ball. She is now hitting the stage in South America for the final installment of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World” tour.

In honor of this new bombshell look, we decided to put together a definitive ranking of Halsey’s top ten best hairstyles–and who knows, you may even find inspiration for your new summer ‘do.

Short and Straight

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCsJrBhnOIj/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCcCpeEHOIT/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Her look between collaborating with Justin Bieber for “The Feeling” and the Chainsmokers for “Closer”–this is one of the few times we will see her hair looking naturally colored on this list. This look is sweet and clean but a little boring compared to what’s to come.

Unicorn Bright

https://www.instagram.com/p/1t4EdCnOPL/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/1y1kQSnOA7/?taken-by=iamhalsey

This blue look with the surprise neon yellow blaze is one way to announce yourself. I know I said I the last look was boring but this one, debuted two months before she became the opening act for Imagine Dragons on their “Smoke + Mirrors” tour, feels like it’s trying a bit hard.

Pinkie

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZlv8Yznfcd/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXdr7VgjkLs/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Halsey went short and bubblegum in the late summer of 2017 as her album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was becoming a regular on Top 40 radio stations. Edgy and feminine.

—-ADVERTISEMENT—-

The Buzzzzz

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXyfPvwDGIw/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPN0MpHlSab/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Rocking a cut this close takes a lot of guts, and Halsey does it pretty damn well. She buzzed her hair just in time for the release of her song “Not Afraid Anymore” on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Classic Drama

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be7JaQYHft2/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf70YxMDsbM/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Halsey’s 2018 go-to red carpet look, this dramatic blonde ‘do shows off her bone structure so so well.

The Ariana

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf4QaqQjqgh/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bfz847DjFVD/?taken-by=iamhalsey

There’s a reason Ariana Grande stuck to the high pony for so long–it’s CUTE. We can’t blame Halsey for repeating this look a few times this winter.

Cornrow Fabulous

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcd_KhejO8M/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcq4FUTj_1b/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Halsey first showed off this look at the 2017 Jingle Ball and again to perform with her man G-Easy on Jimmy Kimmel. This long look is pretty different from anything else by Halsey thus far on our list–and we are here for it.

—-ADVERTISEMENT—-

Bonjour Babe

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiAAaIqDj3x/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh9kZA4nqhc/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Halsey looks like a French movie star with this dark chopped look during the European leg of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” tour. So chic.

Blonde Bombshell

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjsUmx_j0xz/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bju8MIFnpIJ/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Her latest look earns the bronze from us. There is no denying it–she looks hot.

Curly Cutie

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFvGAtJHOOq/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNoLYkRlAz3/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOnnf-5lV_o/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Her most natural look, Halsey looks angelic with her perfect dark curls and we love it.

—-ADVERTISEMENT—-

True Blue

https://www.instagram.com/p/3F9SB6HOBf/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BViCsvNDoef/?taken-by=iamhalsey

Clearly one of her favorites (and our too!), this vibrant aqua look has reappeared often on Halsey–from the cover of her 2015 album Badlands to a 2017 beach trip. This color will forever be associated with the artist for many of her fans. With its unique flair, this bright hairstyle earns our top spot as it is as unique as Halsey herself.