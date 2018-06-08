Top 3 Time Management Tips for College Student-Athletes

I’m currently a student-athlete (on the tennis team) at Wofford College. Here are a few tips I have for time management as a student-athlete.

1. No such thing as “not enough time”

There’s no such thing as “not enough time.” If you think about everything you have to do in a day it can be overwhelming… so take it one step at a time! As long as you’re productive during the day, you can find enough time to get things done. Be sure to make a checklist or use productivity apps like ToDoist or Asana.

2. Be in the present moment

People are either super caught up in past or super caught up in the future. When you have a checklist of things to do, sometimes item number four may not even finished and you could be thinking about number ten! Think about the journey versus the destination, and realize that staying in the present moment is so beneficial. When we are more focused, we do a better job of whatever we’re doing

3. Don’t overcommit

You’re already a student and athlete – so make sure whatever other projects you take on you really LOVE them! This will help increase your energy and happiness level day to day. It will also aid in making you more focused and do a better job of whatever we’re doing. When you say YES to everything, you often spread yourself too thin. Focus on a few core projects or passions and stick to them!

I’ve loved being a college athlete so far, and these tips have helped me a ton in being successful. To follow along on my journey, head to @anniebmayfield on Instagram.