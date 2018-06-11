VIEW GALLERY

Pride Month is here! Make sure you are walking the walk as well as talking the talk and check out these brands that fly the flag and really support the LBGT community.

Food & Drink

Starbucks

The coffee chain not only loudly supported marriage equality but also provides health benefits to transgender employees as well as those in same-sex marriages (even before same-sex marriage was legal).

Chobani

Chobani, a sponsor of Team USA during the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, was an outspoken opposer to Russia’s anti-gay laws. “We are against all laws and practices that discriminate in any way, whether it be where you come from or who you love–for that reason we oppose Russia’s anti-LGBT law,” Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya stated.

Budweiser

The beer brand feature its first LGBT print ad in 1995 and has been a longtime partner with the GLAAD and PRIDE organizations nationwide.

Ben & Jerry’s

In 1989, Ben & Jerry’s became Vermont’s first major employer to offer health insurance to same-sex couples. Since then the ice cream brand has even renamed two of its flavors in support of same-sex marriage: “Hubby Hubby” and “I Dough, I Dough”!

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has joined the fight against legislation that discriminates against the LGBT community. Within the soda corporations’ company statement, it states: “Coca-Cola stands for diversity, inclusion and equality and we will continue opposing discrimination anywhere.”

Clothing

M.O Underwear

Launched by former model On Makahel and his partner, this brand features entirely unisex underwear. Makahel told Teen Vogue, “our unisex styles are a perfect fit for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Wildfang

Founded and run by queer women, Wildfang donates to a different charity each month. This month–The Trevor Project.

Pyramid Seven

A Chicago-based company, Pyramid Seven creates boxer briefs “for periods, not gender”–meaning anyone can identify anywhere on the spectrum and have a period!

Tomboy Toes

This company makes vegan leather shoes in small sizes. Last Pride sold rainbow shoelaces and donated the proceeds to the ACLU.

Fluide

Cruelty-free and made in America, Fluide creates non-binary makeup for all and “seeks to pay tribute to the importance of safe spaces for the LGBTQ community.”

Just For Fun

Hallmark

Hallmark holds an impressive collection of LGBT cards and content. The brand also has had domestic partner benefits since 2005 and provides scholarships for LGBT students.

Instagram

Instagram has been an outspoken advocate and defendant of same-sex marriage. Also, the company launched a LGBT explore channel titled #VisibleMe in partnership with Raymond Braun in 2017.

Wishing everyone a happy and safe Pride Month! Keep flying your flag high!