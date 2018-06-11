Pride Month is here! Make sure you are walking the walk as well as talking the talk and check out these brands that fly the flag and really support the LBGT community.
Food & Drink
Starbucks
The coffee chain not only loudly supported marriage equality but also provides health benefits to transgender employees as well as those in same-sex marriages (even before same-sex marriage was legal).
Chobani
Chobani, a sponsor of Team USA during the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, was an outspoken opposer to Russia’s anti-gay laws. “We are against all laws and practices that discriminate in any way, whether it be where you come from or who you love–for that reason we oppose Russia’s anti-LGBT law,” Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya stated.
Budweiser
The beer brand feature its first LGBT print ad in 1995 and has been a longtime partner with the GLAAD and PRIDE organizations nationwide.
Ben & Jerry’s
In 1989, Ben & Jerry’s became Vermont’s first major employer to offer health insurance to same-sex couples. Since then the ice cream brand has even renamed two of its flavors in support of same-sex marriage: “Hubby Hubby” and “I Dough, I Dough”!
Coca-Cola
https://www.instagram.com/p/BjpsaYZHCQQ/?taken-by=cocacola
Coca-Cola has joined the fight against legislation that discriminates against the LGBT community. Within the soda corporations’ company statement, it states: “Coca-Cola stands for diversity, inclusion and equality and we will continue opposing discrimination anywhere.”
Clothing
M.O Underwear
Launched by former model On Makahel and his partner, this brand features entirely unisex underwear. Makahel told Teen Vogue, “our unisex styles are a perfect fit for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Wildfang
Founded and run by queer women, Wildfang donates to a different charity each month. This month–The Trevor Project.
Pyramid Seven
A Chicago-based company, Pyramid Seven creates boxer briefs “for periods, not gender”–meaning anyone can identify anywhere on the spectrum and have a period!
Tomboy Toes
This company makes vegan leather shoes in small sizes. Last Pride sold rainbow shoelaces and donated the proceeds to the ACLU.
Fluide
Cruelty-free and made in America, Fluide creates non-binary makeup for all and “seeks to pay tribute to the importance of safe spaces for the LGBTQ community.”
Just For Fun
Hallmark
Hallmark holds an impressive collection of LGBT cards and content. The brand also has had domestic partner benefits since 2005 and provides scholarships for LGBT students.
View this post on Instagram
Photo by @danielmercadante Using long exposure and a homemade light bar attached to a hockey stick, Daniel Mercadante (@danielmercadante) created this light painting of the “Rainbow Road” along the California coast. 🌈 “I love to imagine that the Rainbow Road runs all over the planet and into the depths of the universe,” says Daniel. “It reminds me that wherever we are, light and happiness guide us if we are willing to see it.” #WHPlandscape
Instagram has been an outspoken advocate and defendant of same-sex marriage. Also, the company launched a LGBT explore channel titled #VisibleMe in partnership with Raymond Braun in 2017.
Wishing everyone a happy and safe Pride Month! Keep flying your flag high!