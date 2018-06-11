Top Books Students Should Read to Become Successful

As students, it’s understandable that we want to succeed in our future lives and careers after college. Afterall, we have sacrificed our time, effort and finances in order to study, and engaged our FOMO by opting to stay in and cram for exams when we could have been out doing something WAY more exciting.

Older generations like to say that we are entitled, but the fact is that we have it harder – the job market is more competitive and the national student debt is at an all-time high. We have to take additional steps if we want to stand out from the crowd, secure our dream job and be able to afford important things. You know, like avocado toast…

5 Books Students Should Read to Become Successful

It can feel like between lectures and assignments there is little time left to consider some extracurricular reading, however, these books can be breezed through easily and will help you in the long run.

#1 Write Tight: Say Exactly What You Mean with Precision and Power by William Brohaugh

Regardless of what topics you have decided to major in, writing is important. You don't have to be an aspiring Author or Journalist in order to benefit from perfecting your knowledge of the written word and polishing up your grammar skills. Good writing benefits every career – from those working in corporate finance, to those working as Maths teachers. Everyone has to write in some form or another and everyone has to produce emails. Furthermore, poor writing can actually hinder your career and educational success. A sloppy essay that looks like it has been written by a kindergartener can impede your future, so assess your need for books that assist you with writing well and consider essay writing services for those important assignments.

#2 The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

They say that a huge part of success is rooted in your mindset. As in, if you feel like a winner and act like a winner then you will soon be a winner. Conversely, if you are a negative Nancy and you are constantly worried that your future outlook looks bleak then you will attract the negative vibes you are surrounding yourself with. The 48 laws of power is a critically acclaimed bestselling book that contains real-life examples and pieces of advice from people who have dominated their fields – from those in the music industry, to top dogs of the business world. This book is especially suited for those with entrepreneurial flair or currently studying in business school, but its application is pretty universal.

#3 Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Productive and Creative Self by Manoush Zomorodi

The majority of students suffer under the might of the terrifying, productivity-destroying monster that we all oh so affectionately refer to as procrastination. Actually, even those who do not consider themselves as procrastinators (come on, who do you think you’re kidding?) will know that it’s difficult to uncover the most time-effective way to work through tasks in a productive manner. This book helps you to decipher the best way to manage your time and workload.

#4 The Zen of Listening: Mindful Communication in the Age of Distraction by Rebecca Z Shafir

With so much chaos and noise constantly occurring in our lives it becomes easy to just find ourselves running from one place or task to another in a blur, constantly worrying or stressing about impending deadlines and the future of our education and careers. The Zen of Listening is far from being a hippie type of book as the name may suggest, but it outlines precisely how you can take the techniques and know-how from meditative practices and Buddhism and implement them into your life. It aids you in being a better communicator and staying on top of things better. Anybody that is approaching their final year thesis will certainly appreciate tips to help them become more zen and laid back.

#5 The Productivity Project: Accomplishing More by Managing Your Time, Attention and Energy

Do you ever have assignments that seem to just trundle along for weeks and weeks? You can never muster up the strength to focus on them properly and get them finished, until right at the last minute when it’s a mad rush to get everything completed.

Bailey’s book is far more than just a book about being more organized, it is a book that focuses on how your physical health can assist you in this quest. When you think about preparing yourself for finals, you probably don’t think about how eating healthy and doing squats comes into play. Actually, you probably head over to Five Guys and eat a burger or two to treat yourself for dealing with this arduous, boring cramming, however, after reading this you will adjust your mindset.

In Conclusion

If you want to obtain success in your education and future career, a multi-faceted approach is required. By reading motivational books that light the fire in your soul and amp you up encouraging you to work hard, you will be more determined than ever. By reading books that help with your writing skills, you will be knowledgeable enough to sufficiently satisfy that determination with high-quality work. Finally, by reading books about productivity and improving your organization, you will breeze through all of this without ever feeling stressed or finding rogue grey hairs when you look in the mirror.