Waking up early is extremely unappealing to millions of people across the world. However, you can be in the secret society of morning people. Flip the script. This time it will be you standing next to your disgruntled coworker while they wonder how you can be so energized in the morning. Read this guide to discover the ancient secrets of the elusive society of “morning people”.

1. Get excited

Okay so we all can’t be Cinderella and wake up to an army of small animals to help us get dressed, but there can still be some excitement associated with getting up early. Maybe you could do something you love in the morning or plan yourself a small surprise that will make you be excited for the day! Perhaps you could try something new every morning like a different yoga pose and go to sleep looking forward to becoming more flexible, or maybe you’re excited about getting up early because you’re planning an elaborate breakfast. Whatever makes you happy, try to use this as a motivator to get you ecstatic about waking up at ungodly hours.

2. Go to bed on time

I am definitely guilty of staying up past an acceptable time knowing that I have commitments early in the morning. It’s time for you and me to break this toxic cycle and join the rare group of “early birds”. Try downloading apps that will help you to prioritize a bedtime. Consistently remind yourself that the benefits of a well-rested morning will far outweigh one more hour of scrolling through Twitter or Instagram. When you gracefully rise out of bed the next morning to natural sunlight and lovely chirping animals you will be thankful that you didn’t stay up “just 30 more minutes”.

3. Exercise first thing in the morning

Sometimes you have to give energy to get energy back. Several studies have shown that exercising in the morning has the capability to make you feel even more energized than your favorite cup of coffee. Likewise, exercising in the morning reinforces good sleeping habits and will help you to be more rested when you close your eyes for the night. Not only that but exercising in the morning will help to promote a routine which is another essential element to becoming a part of the secret society of the morning people.

4. Don’t look at your phone before bed

Yeah, I know you’ve heard this a thousand times blah blah blah blue light. But hey ! Blue light is affecting your capabilities to be a morning person! Also, your phone has a million distractions and one glance before bed can lead you down the Youtube rabbit hole.

5. Try to incorporate a routine

Staying on track will make you more consistent with all of the elements that go into being an early bird. Having a schedule including a bedtime, morning grind session, and fun small morning activity will promote consistency, and lead to you becoming a morning person for the long run. Everyone will wonder how you got into the morning person club and be jealous of you. You can do this.

6. Stop hitting snooze

I know how you feel. Those little 10 extra minutes can make you feel like you’re laying on a heavenly cloud with all the time in the world. However, even though hitting the snooze button feels amazing it is directly contributing against your mission of becoming a morning person. When you hit the snooze button you’re disrupting your body signals. When you finally get up, your body was so used to being tricked into thinking that it could still rest that upon waking up it still isn’t sure if it has work to do. This can lead to a feeling of grogginess or sluggishness which by the way are not the traits of a morning person.

Okay, you now know all of the secrets to the hidden society of the morning people. What are you going to do with this information? Infiltrate their ranks and become one of them? Share these secrets so that the society becomes less elusive? Whatever you do make sure to rub it in everyone’s face when you all have to meet at 8 am.