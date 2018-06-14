VIEW GALLERY

Since her first appearance on The Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, pop culture icon Christina Aguilera has gone on to fill many other professional roles such as singer, songwriter, actress, television personality and television producer. Aside from her involvement in the entertainment industry, Aguilera, a mother of two, continues to participate in charitable endeavors through her work as a United Nations ambassador for the World Food Programme. With Aguilera’s eighth studio album titled Liberation set to debut on June 15th, does the Pop Princess even have the time to play the role of girlfriend?

Let’s take a look!

Jorge Santos 2000-2002

Never mix business and pleasure. Unfortunately for Aguilera, she learned that lesson the hard way after dating one of her backup dancers, Jorge Santos. In the season premiere of Untucked, the RuPaul’s Drag Race’s after show, Aguilera revealed that the subject of her 2002 song “Infatuation,” which she had previously stated was inspired by Santos, was actually gay. “It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine,” said Aguilera.

Jordan Bratman 2002-2010

https://www.instagram.com/p/fkc9T_uVcl/?taken-by=christinaaguileraxo

Things moved fast for Aguilera and Jordan Bratman who began dating in 2002, tied the knot in 2005 and filed for divorce in 2010. According to Aguilera, she and Bratman “keep in communication and try to be as civil as possible” for the sake of their son Max Liron Bratman who was born in 2008.

Matthew D. Rutler 2010-Present

Aguilera and Matthew Rutler met on the set of her film Burlesque where he was working as a production assistant. The couple began dating shortly after Aguilera filed for divorce from her husband at the time, Jordan Bratman. They were engaged on Valentine’s Day of 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain, in August of the same year.

2019

Christina Aguilera is currently together with fiancé Matthew D. Rutler, they also have a child.