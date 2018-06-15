Summer is now in full swing, and that means a ton of fun and sun! It can be tough to fit in workouts during the summer – but it doesn’t have to be! See below for six easy workout ideas – including my favorite fitness YouTubers, favorite fitness apps, and other easy and effective go-to summer workouts. These can also be adjusted and modified depending on your location (for example, if you are at the beach, you can run along the water instead of on a track!)

1. Find YouTubers who can help you achieve your goals!

One of my favorite things to do (especially when I’m on the go in the summer) is to watch instructional YouTube videos that help with creative workout or gym ideas.

A few of my favorite fitness YouTubers:

2. Work it out on the Apps!

Some of my favorite apps for working out on the go are:

Sweat by Kayla Itsines (you can target literally any part of your body and do short or long workouts)

3. Simple & Effective Track Workout

2 miles steady jog

1 lap + 4 sets of stadiums (x4…1 mile total)

1 mile sprint straights and job curves

4. 9 minute Plyo Workout

Plyometric Jump Squat (15 reps and rest 15 seconds…as many rotations of this as you can get in 3 minutes)

Mountain climber (15 reps) + legs down (15 reps) + rest 15 secs..as many rotations of this as you can get in 3 minute

Rotating Plank (hold regular plank for 45 seconds + rest 15 secs then hold side plank for 45 seconds, rest for 15 seconds, then hold other side plank for 45 seconds and rest for 15 seconds

5. Bodyweight circuit

Body weight squat (do as many as you can in one minute)

Rest 30 seconds

Plank for one minute

Rest 30 seconds

Reverse lunges for one minute

Rest for 30 secs

Push ups for one minute

Rest for 30 secs

Burpees for one minute

Rest for 30 secs

Repeat 2-3 times!!!

6. 30 Minute Treadmill Interval Workout

Hope you enjoyed these fun summer workout ideas! If you have any fitness-related questions, be sure to DM me on Instagram @anniebmayfield.