Margot Robbie Diet Secrets: Must-See Tips & Nutrition Advice

Many people struggle with the concept of weight loss. Although people put a lot of effort toward dieting and exercising, losing weight could be a little more tricky than we think. Margot Robbie’s nutritionist Dana James has recently revealed where people are going wrong with weight loss. The Columbia-educated functional nutritionist said ‘weight loss is complex’ because it is not just about food and exercise.

“If you’re struggling to lose weight, you may fear that your body is betraying you, you’ve messed up your metabolism, or you’ll have to live on chicken and broccoli for the rest of your life,” she wrote for MindBodyGreen.

Thank heavens this is wrong because we could never live off of those two foods!

James has been guiding all kinds of women on their bodies for 12 years and has shared her equation she made to help people actually shed the pounds they want.

“Other factors, such as hormones, sleep, inflammation, the gut microbiome, medication, unexpressed emotions, and genes all influence your ability to lose weight and keep it off,” she said.

This equation should aid people in having more control over their weight loss journey.

Sleep

Ah, sleep. What would we do without it? Many people do not get enough sleep at night, which causes an increase of hunger and food intake. The reason for this is because the brain responds to fat and carbs after shortened sleep, which hinders weight loss. James suggests for people to aim for at least seven hours a night to help with weight loss. She shared that people can consume 300 milligrams of magnesium glycinate if they find this to be a difficult task.

Unexpressed Emotions

Surprisingly, this is the most interesting component of James’ equation because we often ignore our emotions or do not realize how we actually feel. Emotions are difficult to measure, which is why James expressed that when her clients put on weight abruptly she will often ask them if they are showing their emotions. There are many reasons for this component, such as an elongated argument with a loved one or a situation that has had a negative impact on their life.

“When researchers looked at obese patients that were scheduled for bariatric surgery, they discovered that 75 percent of them had experienced at least one adverse childhood experience, known as an ACE,” James said.

Some of ACEs categories are emotional abuse, neglect, divorce, sexual abuse and physical violence.

Hormones

Many people tend to think that they are gaining weight due to their thyroid hormones being off, which James explained is not entirely true. They do tend to have a key role in regulating metabolism, but there is no one hormone that overpowers the others. James expressed that there are other components to weight gain or loss. Other hormones are insulin, glucagon, leptin, ghrelin, cortisol, adrenaline, and the sex hormones estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone.

Inflammation

Losing weight might be harder than we think. People may not realize this, but it is important what kind of foods you eat whether they cause inflammation or not. James recommends increase vegetable intake and lower the unhealthy food consumption. She also suggests trying to cut out gluten and dairy for four weeks to help resolve their gut microbiome imbalance and have their mercury levels checked.

So, Now What?

Losing weight might be the number one priority for people, especially when its summer time or they have an event coming up. James suggests change in body fat = food + movement + hormones + sleep + gut microbiome + inflammation + medication + unexpressed emotions + genes. It can’t be that complicated, right? This equation will help those people who are fighting to lose those extra pounds and will give them a more clear route to their weight loss success.